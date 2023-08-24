Better sanitation services and more shelter beds are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to addressing the chronically underfunded support system for the city’s vulnerable population, say those who attended a downtown rally and information session Monday at Tom Davies Square.
The rally was organized by former outreach worker Brittany Laurie to pressure the City of Greater Sudbury to respond to the homelessness crisis. Those who attended the rally spoke to the need for better coordinated services at both the local and provincial level to help the homeless population, many of whom are caught in a perpetual cycle of addiction and mental illness. From basic needs like toilet facilities to shelters, rehabilitation, transitional and affordable housing, supporters called for a unifying effort to address the problem.
Aurora Stone had many reasons to attend the rally with her toddler and baby.
“I want my daughter to have empathy for people who are down on their luck, people who are homeless, people who have been discriminated against,” said Stone who also works at Reseau ACCESS Network. “I don’t want her to be one of those people who look past them.”
Stone has experienced homelessness and is now five years in recovery. “It was a cycle I just couldn’t break,” she said about her time on the street. “Every time I went to look at an apartment, people would look at me and think I looked homeless and didn’t want to rent to me. It was hard to get out of that cycle and honestly, we’re really just one paycheque away from that. And that’s most of us now with inflation. I don’t want my daughter to take for granted what she has.”
Stone said more outreach is needed to assist the homeless in obtaining housing and “walking with them through the process.” It’s also a matter of “lowering expectations” for people living on the streets, said Stone. “You are not living by society’s rules. You are surviving day by day. The expectations we put on people living that life are unrealistic.”
Providing them with a safe space, a roof over their head for an extended period of time, while receiving treatment and counselling, is crucial, she said.
Stone counts herself lucky for being able to enter rehabilitation. She went to Health Sciences North and told staff “I’m not leaving until you help me.” She stayed in hospital for six months before getting into a treatment facility.
“I ended up getting a nurse who went very far for me,” she said. “Not everyone gets that. When someone goes to the hospital, they are at their absolute darkest part. They’ve given up. Not everyone gets lucky.”
Monique Gregoire said her son has been homeless for two weeks now, after the building he was living in with his girlfriend on Elgin Street was condemned.
“As a mother I struggle big time,” she said. His situation was prompted by “one wrong turn” and substance misuse. “He wants to be straight, but the drug is overpowering. There’s no help for them whatsoever out for them.” Gregoire said a three- to six-month wait to enter a rehabilitation is unacceptable. “These people have too much time to overdose,” she said.
Her feelings were echoed by her friend Jolie Smith.
“When they get out of jail, there is nowhere for them to go,” said Smith. “So where do they end up? Right back downtown, where it all happens again. We need more support places for them, like shelters, transitional housing and more for mental health. They can’t survive on the streets.”
April Chenier is an outreach worker for the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth but has worked and volunteered in an outreach capacity for a decade.
“There’s no progression in this city, it has actually gotten worse in this city in terms of support services,” she said.
Chenier acknowledged that this is not just a Sudbury issue, that other communities are struggling with homelessness and an opioid epidemic.
For the time being, providing porta-potties is an inexpensive yet effective way to address the lack of 24-hour toilet facilities.
“You’re paying security to sit in the park, why not pay security to monitor a bathroom for people,” said Chenier. “Places like Vancouver have bathrooms downtown that are monitored by security. Going to the washroom outdoors should not be an option.”
Despite the city releasing a list of downtown facilities last week to the Star where the homeless population can access toilets and water, not every location is accessible by all the population, said Chenier. Specifically, bathroom facilities at the Transit Centre are only available to transit riders, said Chenier, who further explained that her colleague encountered a problem accessing them while working outreach. And while the homeless population may have permission to use the Elm Place washroom facilities, she said, many have been banned from the mall. Due to substance misuse disorders and mental illness, many members of the vulnerable population are banned from public facilities, including shelters.
“The city needs to wake up and realize this problem isn’t going anywhere,” said Chenier. “We need to rally together to create safe spaces for these people. Come winter, this will be worse.”
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
