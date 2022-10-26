CORNWALL – There will be seven new faces around the SDG Counties Council table when the new council is inaugurated next month. The 12 member upper-tier council received a significant refresh as a result of the 2018 municipal election, and in 2022 sees another refresh.
Unofficial results released by the six lower-tier municipalities in the Counties saw three incumbent councillors defeated. David Smith (South Stormont), Kirsten Gardner (South Dundas) and Lyle Warden (South Glengarry) were not re-elected Monday night. Three councillors – Steven Byvelds (South Dundas), Al Armstrong (North Dundas) and Jim Wert (North Stormont) retired, while Stephanie Jaworski (South Glengarry) opted to run for a councillor position instead of that of deputy mayor. Jaworski was appointed deputy mayor in the shuffle that followed the resignation of former South Glengarry Mayor Frank Prevost.
Incumbent councillors returning include: Tony Fraser (North Dundas), Frank Landry (North Stormont), Bryan McGillis (South Stormont), Jamie MacDonald (North Glengarry), and Carma Williams (North Glengarry).
Newcomers joining the upper-tier government include Theresa Bergeron (North Dundas), Jason Broad (South Dundas), Marc St. Pierre (South Dundas), Andrew Guindon (South Stormont), Lachlan McDonald (South Glengarry), Martin Lang (South Glengarry), and Steve Densham (North Stormont).
The mayor and deputy mayor positions in each of the six lower-tier municipalities comprise the SDG Counties Council, with one member elected warden for a 12 month term.
For the incoming council, only the five returning members are eligible for the warden’s position as a councillor must have a minimum of one year at the council. Williams is the current warden and can advance her name for a second consecutive term in that position.
No date has yet been scheduled for Counties Council inauguration. That inauguration traditionally takes place one-to-two weeks following the lower-tier inaugurations. The new term of office for municipal politicians in Ontario begins November 15.