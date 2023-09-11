With one book on the shelf, a Ridgetown author is already working on her next two books.
Julie Beech Robinson – who goes by the pen name of J.B. Robinson – released her debut book, ‘The Wolves of Malachi,’ in July.
‘The Wolves of Malachi,’ available on Kindle and in paperback on Amazon, is receiving good reviews as many readers comment how they can’t wait for the sequel.
Robinson plans to release ‘The Wolves of Malachi: In Walks the Witches’ by next June. She is also working on a second subject series, with the first publication expected next spring.
While the Ridgetown resident is busy writing two books simultaneously, it has been a long road for Robinson to realize her dream of becoming an author.
Robinson traces her interest in writing to her hometown, West Elgin Secondary School, where she summarized newspaper clippings for an entrepreneurial course.
After graduating from West Elgin in 1997, she worked full-time in London but always wanted to become a writer.
“I started dallying in writing about 15 years ago,” said Robinson. “I was trying to write books. It was always paranormal based – witches, werewolves, vampires and ghosts.”
Her ambition of becoming an author led to her enrolling in Brian Henry’s ‘Quick Brown Fox’ creative writing courses and workshops in Burlington.
Robinson said she started writing ‘The Wolves of Malachi’ while taking Henry’s second course in September 2018 and finished it in February 2019.
She submitted the book to several publishing companies, but all came back rejected.
“I didn’t know what to do with it or where to go, but a friend said, ‘Why don’t you publish it yourself?’, stated Robinson. “So that’s what I did, and it’s snowballed from there.”
Robinson, who moved to town with her husband Michael eight years ago, originally based the story in Ridgetown “because I could name off the roads and areas.”
“But I was told by a writer friend that it had to be based in a more American setting,” Robinson said.
The advice led to her choosing Malachi, Michigan, as the fictional town.
The main character in ‘The Wolves of Malachi’ is a woman named Makenna, who lives in New York City.
“She loses her mom in a tragic death and finds out she has a father, who she had been told was dead, and she was sent to live with him and his family in Malachi,” Robinson said.
At first, Makenna struggled to fit in, as she soon discovered the town was filled with werewolves. Makenna did not know the rules and found herself in trouble by getting caught in enemy territory – and discovered she was wilder than she thought.
What happens next ... well, you’ll have to go to Kindle or Amazon to get your copy of ‘The Wolves of Malachi’ for the rest of the story.
Robinson said before ‘The Wolves of Malachi: In Walks The Witches’ is available, she plans to have ‘Cold Dark’ on the shelves.
“It will be kind of linked to The Wolves on Malachi,” Robinson said of ‘Cold Dark’, which will become her second series.