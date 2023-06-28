Film lovers laughed, cried and sweated through The Winnipeg Underground Film Festival’s 10th year this past June 1-4. WUFF screened experimental short programming at the Dave Barber Cinematheque, with expanded performances at Blinkers Art and Project Space.
Hatched in neighbouring apartments and downtown art spaces, WUFF was founded right at the dawning of Vimeo and file-sharing services, which replaced physical film distribution.
“There was a boom of DIY and small festivals. And a lot of them adopted this UFF moniker Underground Film Festival,” says Scott Fitzpatrick, co-founder and artist.
Travis Cole founded the Open City Cinema project in 2011, attracting programming work from local filmmakers Aaron Zeghers and Fitzpatrick. All three founded WUFF.
Fitzpatrick found it hard to make a stand-alone shorts program for a one-off screening and didn’t have a mechanism to access a lot of work.
“So I immediately wanted to do a festival. I had been starting to show work at festivals and going to festivals and was like, yes, let's do a festival.”
WUFF has welcomed artists and screened work from filmmakers homegrown and worldwide. In 2020, Meganelizabeth Diamond and Alyssa Bornn took the torch as Festival Directors, a role Diamond has carried into WUFF 10.
“I've been so, so, so grateful for Meg for taking it over and driving it and keeping it driven. It was really funny handing it over because [it] was like giving over a template and kind of standard for what we had been up to,” says Fitzpatrick.
Steered by Diamond, Fitzpatrick says WUFF has a more realistic grown-up lens on how to do an artist-run not-for-profit organization. The WUFF 10 collective is Madeline Bogoch, Diamond, Fitzpatrick, Jonathan Lee-Wing, Ryan Simmons and Zeghers.
For Madeline Bogoch, Lead Programmer, her days at Laura Secord School and growing up in West Broadway Wolseley informed her sense of community and adoration towards DIY.
“That's something that was super instilled in me as part of my community, which was a pretty nurturing and creative place to grow up. And also kind of a love of experimentalism, too, which I had the opportunity to kind of be exposed to through so much of the exciting stuff that happens in Winnipeg’s core.”
WUFF receives around 800 to 1,000 submissions per year. Bogoch now takes the first pass of the viewing process, which Fitzpatrick did for many years.
“What’s cool about that is you are kind of taking the pulse of what people are making work about. And you get this weird bird's eye view of what's going on in a really interesting way because you're just looking at it. You're seeing everything. You're seeing so much,” says Bogoch.
Volunteer and former programmer Sara Wilson says WUFF inspired her to get into filmmaking. After crocheting a pile of fruit, vegetables and flowers to deal with anxiety, Wilson decided to sell them. Fitzpatrick helped her take promotional pictures, and while flipping through them, she saw a cute animation.
Co-directed with Fitzpatrick, Grocery List played at WUFF 10 in the long-standing short and sweet program The 90 Second.
“WUFF is always a very exciting time to meet new artists, see their work, and then have discussions about how they got those ideas, where inspiration came from, or how they shot it,” says Wilson.
“And I always love that part of it. It is such a community project. It is rushing, it is scrappy. It is all of us doing what we can in a very short amount of time, even though we know it's coming up on the same day every year.”
WUFF operates under a no-entry-fee model and is committed to paying artists fees for all the work they show, a political stance Fitzpatrick and Zeghers have always been vocal about.
“The commitment to paying artists came about naturally just as we were making films ourselves and distributing them and seeing how abysmal that landscape is, and then realizing that pretty quickly on we had the means to pay folks,” says Fitzpatrick.
By year two, using their own in-kind donations and door money, WUFF paid people in a landscape where larger funded festivals were not. This became easier as WUFF secured consistent funding like the Manitoba Arts Council grant, and through their very vocal advocation, other festivals followed suit.
To celebrate WUFF 10, artist Britany Gunderson gave tattoos and screened her film Natural Order. Gunderson travelled from Milwaukee, a city with deep-rooted ties between WUFF and its own experimental film community.
“It feels like a friendly thing. But also, people genuinely care about what you're making, and it feels [like] the people who run it are also artists, and I also love that they always involve people in the community in Winnipeg.”
Open City Cinema is seeking submissions until August 31 to memorialize Towne 8 Cinema. To submit and learn more about The Winnipeg Underground Film Festival visit winnipeguff.com.