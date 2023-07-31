Earlier this month a Stage Coach was placed at Bradley Park in Moosomin.
The historic four-wheeled wagon was used for transportation, as well as celebrations, back in the 1880s.
“Pioneers used the stage coach, they ran from here to Birtle to the Shell River (western Manitoba) daily. There was also a route once a week they took to Oxbow too,” said Councillor Ron Fisk for the Town of Moosomin.
After suggesting the idea at a council meeting to bring a Stage Coach for display in the community, Fisk said the town was unsure how to move forward with the project.
“Mike Schwean was looking around and he found an auction with these Stage Coaches selling down in Winnipeg,” said Fisk.
“It’s been rebuilt as a Stage Coach, it’s an original wood wagon and the top part has been built to replicate a Stage Coach.”
With the community working together to bring the item to town, Fisk said he hopes people in the community learn the history behind it.
“Anyone who is interested in history will recognize it,” he said.
“I think it’s an important part in the history of developing the country.
“It’s like any part of history, if you don’t learn about the different things then how do you look to go forward? It’s a long way from what we drive around today that’s for sure.”
The Stage Coach is placed at Bradley Park beside the interactive tipi project, along with the Red River Cart, which were both organized by the Métis Local 44 in Moosomin.