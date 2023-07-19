SHEET HARBOUR — Eastern Shore museum MacPhee House embarked on its new summer season with — appropriately enough — an oragami paper boat launch near the West River’s dramatic waterfalls Saturday (July 15).
Sponsored by Arts Nova Scotia, and conceived by local artist Terry Drahos, the event was designed to honour the area’s boat-building tradition and sea-faring heritage, according to MacPhee House curator and president of the Sheet Harbour Heritage Society Wendy MacKenzie.
“We were very happy that she contacted us and asked us to be a part of it,” she says, adding that the free event under sunny skies set the perfect tone for what she expects will be a busy few weeks of tourism.
Originally built in 1875 by local teacher John Hogan, MacPhee House has been — by turns — a boarding house, inn, post office, and general store. In recent years, it’s been a community museum and provincial visitor information centre, listed on the Canadian register of Historic Places.
Says MacKenzie: “People are really attracted to the waterfalls, and when they come into the house they are going to see the story behind them. They’re going to see the story behind the huge pulp mill [that was] in the area until Hurricane Beth came through in 1971 and took it out. They are also going to know that pretty much everything in the choose has been donated by local families [making it] a true community museum,” including artifacts, genealogy, ship models, and mill and military displays.
“There is the 1920s Lunenburg foundry still sitting in the kitchen. There’s the gramophone, the piano, a horse anchor... a whole lot of little curiosities.
This winter, the house underwent an upgrade to its heating a cooling systems to make visitors more comfortable. But MacKenzie isn’t worried about dwindling tourist traffic.
“We’ve already had a few people from Australia come through. We’ve had people from New Zealand here, and German families, and American families, of course. We’ve people coming in from the Netherlands and from Malaysia. We have tourists, really, from everywhere.”