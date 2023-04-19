With a special event, the Woodstock Golf and Curling Club will celebrate the remarkable legacy of the two sports in the community on Saturday, April 22.
The reception, dinner and auction will also help launch the book, "Celebrating the Legacy of Golf and Curling in Woodstock, New Brunswick:: The First Seventy Years," by Woodstock residents Karen O. Taylor and Loree D. Kaye.
The co-authors combine personal knowledge and research to share the story of their hometown's love of both sports.
Kaye is an avid golfer, stick curler, and longtime Woodstock Golf and Curling Club member. Taylor grew up across the street from the golf club, which she describes as "a historic gem" in the centre of town.
Taylor said, unlike her co-author, she never joined the golf and curling club. But, living on St James Street, next to the golf course, she was always amazed by having such a magnificent facility in the centre of town.
Taylor said the April 22 event marks the club's second Legacy reception.
In 2019, the WGCC hosted its first Legacy dinner, raising approximately $35,000 and established a Legacy Fund, the monies from which are used to improve accessibility, establish programming to encourage young people, newcomers to the community and seniors to be actively engaged in both golf and curling, among others.
Taylor said the second Legacy dinner in 2023 will continue the fundraising efforts.
"The event provides an opportunity for the community to celebrate the rich history of both sports and honour those people who worked diligently to establish and keep them going in Woodstock," she said.
Taylor said the dinner organizers anticipate approximately 100 attendees, including a mix of golfers, curlers and community supporters. The ticket price is $100.
She said the 190-page book chronicles the first 70 years of the two sports in Woodstock through historical photos, news clippings, excerpts from minutes of meetings, remembrances from community members and more.
The book's history predates the founding of the Woodstock Golf Club in 1899 and the Woodstock Curling Club in 1937. The two sports joined forces in the mid-1980s with the founding of the Woodstock Golf and Curling Club.
Taylor explained an excerpt from the book, written on its back cover, highlights the different eras in which the sports served as a constant escape for golf and curling lovers.
"Queen Victoria sat on the British throne, and Sir Wilfred Laurier was prime minister of Canada on that warm spring day in 1897, when Rev. G. D. Ireland, the Scottish minister of the Presbyterian Church in Woodstock, New Brunswick, gathered a few friends together and showed them how to play golf." the excerpt begins.
Two years later, Rev. Ireland, some friends and others founded the golf club.
In much the same manner, the book reflects on the growth of curling and the formation of the curling club 38 years after the golf club.
"... In the winter of 1937, two years before the outbreak of the Second World War, a small but dedicated group of curling fans laid down two sheets of ice in a Woodstock warehouse founding the Woodstock Curling Club," the book recounts. "After a move to Water Street a few years later, the club became a hive of activity, a favourite place for fans of the 500-year-old Scottish sport to spend the long, cold winter months."
In Celebrating the Legacy of Golf and Curling in Woodstock, New Brunswick: The First Seventy Years, shares the history of the two popular sports, introduces colourful characters and recounts Woodstock's social history.
Taylor noted a mural in the club's bar reflects the sports' rich history with photos and news clippings.
She said the Legacy event begins with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.