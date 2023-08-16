A man who went missing east of Bancroft back on July 22 is still missing, three weeks into the Ontario Provincial Police search for him. Denis disappeared at around 1 p.m. that day in the Bulpit Lake area in Carlow Mayo Township. If anyone has any information on Denis’ whereabouts, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Rescue workers, including OPP Aviation Services, the East Region Canine Unit and the Underwater Search and Recovery Team had a mobile command centre at Hermon Public School, where they were coordinating their search, but have since moved the operation inside the school, according to the OPP local media relations officer Constable Joel Devenish, and he expressed his gratitude to the school for their assistance.
According to information provided by the Bancroft OPP, Denis is 75 years old, five feet, ten inches tall, with a medium build and he wears glasses. When last seen on July 22, he was wearing a blue and white checked long sleeve collared shirt, blue jeans, athletic socks and running shoes.
The OPP is asking anyone in the Bulpit Lake and Stringer Road area to check any outbuildings on their property regularly for any sign of Denis. As of Aug. 14, Devenish told The Bancroft Times there was nothing new to report.
“The search continues.”