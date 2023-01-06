Police have arrested a 39-year-old Haldimand man they allege was driving the car that hit and killed a pedestrian on Indian Line in the early hours of Jan. 3.
Norfolk County OPP announced on Friday that the accused was taken into police custody without incident at a David Street address in Hagersville.
Officers also seized a vehicle.
The accused is charged with failure to stop at an accident resulting in death. He was held in custody pending a court appearance in Simcoe Friday afternoon.
The hit-and-run happened on Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. on Townline Road, shown on most maps as Indian Line.
First responders took the victim to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Police put out an alert for a white Volkswagen Atlas SUV with extensive damage to the front side that had last been seen heading east toward Hagersville.
The name of the victim has not been officially confirmed. OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk told The Spectator the victim’s family asked police not to release the name, and the OPP granted their request.