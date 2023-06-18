Barbara Metelka, 71, a resident of Acton, has unlocked new possibilities after winning a life-changing prize of $1 million in the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Draw.
Barbara, an avid lottery player for several years, expressed her fondness for games like LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX, often relying on QUICK PICKS for her number selections. "I spare a few dollars on tickets each week," she happily shared. "I always hoped to win big!"
The fortunate retiree's disbelief turned to joy when she received an email from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) notifying her of her win. "I had trouble believing it was real," Barbara admitted while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect her winnings. However, her doubts vanished when she logged into her OLG.ca account and confirmed her status as a genuine winner.
Barbara wasted no time in sharing the exciting news with her family. Although initially skeptical, they quickly joined in her celebration. "They were skeptical at first, but they were so happy for me," she gleefully revealed.
While Barbara hasn't made any concrete plans for her windfall just yet, she is considering the idea of planning a well-deserved vacation. "I don't know how to put it into words. I'm very relieved, but it still hasn't fully set in," she added.
LOTTO 6/49 presents players with the chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday for just $3 per play. The Classic Draw guarantees a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw. In comparison, the Gold Ball Draw ensures a $1 million prize or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can reach staggering amounts exceeding $60 million. As a strong advocate for responsible gambling, OLG remains committed to promoting safe play and preserving the game's enjoyment through its globally recognized PlaySmart program.