The Nelson Lions are looking to roar this year as the service club begins to navigate the fundraising jungle in order to upgrade the Uphill park’s playground equipment.
The project to fundraise and design the next version of the much-used and well-loved playground equipment for the Lions’ Park in Uphill has just begun, with the club announcing the project on June 20 in council chambers during a City council meeting.
Fundraising is an essential part of the Nelson Lions Club's activities, said Roger Ley, who presented the idea with Neil Ferguson during the committee-of-the-whole meeting. Through various events, initiatives and partnerships, the Lions raise funds to support service projects and initiatives in the Nelson community, and this year the Lions are putting together a plan to raise money and replace the playground equipment.
“As you know, that playground is showing its age; it has been around a while,” said Ley. “Most of the fundraising this year is going to be going towards the playground.”
The project (http://nelsonlions.ca/lionspark) is looking to gather momentum and volunteers over the next few weeks, and eventually City council letters of support when the club begins applying for grants.
Although the upgrade won’t begin in earnest until sometime next year, Ley said the volunteers need to be gathered now and then a design chosen for the playground.
Hear the roar
Established in 1945, the Nelson Lions Club is a branch of the international Lions Club organization.
Sharing the same mission and values as the Lions Club International, the Nelson Lions look to serve the community and make a positive impact on various humanitarian issues.
The Nelson Lions Club is actively involved in addressing local needs and supporting initiatives related to vision, health, youth and disaster relief within the Nelson community.
In addition, the Nelson Lions Club contributes to the overall health and well-being of the community, and collaborate with local healthcare professionals and organizations to address public health challenges by raising awareness about specific health issues, and supporting access to medical services for underserved populations in the area.
“The Nelson Lions Club recognizes the importance of investing in the development of young people and supports initiatives that empower youth,” noted a report to City council on the Lions. “They provide scholarships, mentorship programs, and educational resources to help local youth reach their full potential.”
Overall, the Nelson Lions Club is committed to serving the Nelson community and addressing local needs.
Source: Nelson Lions Club