The Easter Bunny had to wait patiently for the last of Santa’s helpers to be given praise for bringing joy to North Simcoe children over Christmases past.
A day of recognition was given to members of the Christmas Toys for the Near North program in the Tay Township municipal offices this week.
Every year, large donations of toys are transported by Thomson Terminals to the former Port McNicoll Public School, currently owned by Delbrook Group, to be sorted by volunteers headed by the Friends of Keewatin organization.
The recognition ceremony was the first to be held in the Tay Township municipal offices since the pandemic began, and was attended by a large number of recipients and dignitaries.
Eric Conroy, former CEO and president of Friends of Keewatin, told the attendees that the program began from an idea years ago to bring toys to children in the far north of Canada.
Jim Thomson, CEO and president of distribution logistics management company Thomson Terminals Ltd, accepted a plaque on behalf of himself and his partner Sally. He explained the origin of the program to the audience, beginning roughly 15 years ago on a Toronto float in the Santa Claus Parade with Conroy and “the Member of Parliament who serves the North Pole”.
“I said (to the MP) we’re coming to the north, and this is what we need for the far north. Santa Claus is coming down here, but there’s no Santa down here going for the kids in the far north.”
Tay Mayor Ted Walker amused the audience as he explained what Conroy and Thomson had delivered.
“When Eric first mentioned to me a truck-load of toys, I was expecting a pickup truck and in pulls this 48-footer,” said Walker to the laughter of the crowd.
Walker explained that thousands of North Simcoe children had benefited from the program, and cited that 4,000 toys were delivered in 2022.
Wayne Coombs was also recognized as a volunteer recipient but opted to share the award on behalf of Connie Cochrane as a central organizer, with both receiving large applause.
For dignitaries, Midland Mayor Bill Gordon admitted that the program was “the little best kept secret” of the area to the delight of the audience, and shared that he didn’t want to lift the veil so as to “keep the magic alive for the kids as Santa’s helpers from the North Pole right on down”.
Addressing the volunteers, Gordon said: “The unsung heroes make this happen, and make it a reality for children in our community. They may never know or understand how or why, but the parents certainly do.”
Tiny Township was represented by Mayor Dave Evans and Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins.
Evans acknowledged the departure of the SS Keewatin from the township as the core reason the volunteers had banded together, but urged them to keep that spirit of benevolence and fellowship alive for community efforts like the toy program.
“I haven’t known Ted for very long,” said Evans, “but I have never seen him smile so much (about this program). It represents the smile of kids that otherwise wouldn’t have a Christmas morning, and that’s because of your hard work, dedication and commitment to the community.”
Both Midland and Tiny pledged to help the Tay-based program in their respective communities if requested.
Recipients from Delbrook Group, CEO Mehdi Shafiei and project coordinator Victor Ortiz, were on hand to accept recognition, as well as the gift of a commemorative plate from Conroy personally, signifying their role in allowing the former Port McNicoll school to host the donated toys for organization and delivery.
“From day one when we acquired this piece of land,” said Shafiei, “we’ve been in conversation with Ted and his staff – and Eric has been playing a big role here – that we want to keep this, especially the gymnasium and library, as part of the event centre and community centre that can benefit the community. We’re very glad to be going through with this plan.”
Thomson told MidlandToday that the toy drive program didn’t stop with the end of the Christmas holiday season, as the day after they are shipped collections begin once again.
“I look at Christmas as 7/24, 52 weeks of the year. We don’t stop,” said Thomson. “If people can keep that spirit in their hearts, it would be magnificent.”
Those interested in donating to Christmas Toys for the Near North program are asked to reach out to Sean Miller of Thomson Terminals as the primary contact.