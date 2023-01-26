Vulnerable Fragments is the latest exhibit to open at the Centre for Creative Arts (CFCA), featuring more than 140 paintings in a mosaic image.
Marty Johnson is the artist behind the show and designed it with the centre's space in mind.
“I decided originally to create one wall that was going to be a big mosaic and then just hang separate paintings on the other walls, but I realized that that big mosaic would draw the focus from anything else that was up on the wall, so I decided, might as well just do all the walls,” said Johnson.
The paintings are airbrushed on paper and have intrinsic detail individually. There was also a lot of work behind the scenes.
Johnson measured where every light switch was on each wall, what height the show could be as one overhead light hung lower than the rest and even had his brother help him create a wall to ensure the whole show would be positioned evenly.
The paintings are of the many models Johnson has painted during the CFCA figure-drawing club nights.
Johnson’s next challenge was creating the larger images in his mosaics without directing the pose of each model. He noted models hold a pose for about 20 minutes, and many fatigues and wear out after holding a pose that long.
“There's so much to this show,” he said.
“Whether it's mathematical calculations to figure out how many paintings to put in, there's an optical illusion in it, so I had to figure out a lot of interesting technical stuff, how to create mosaics with other people, that's another challenging aspect.
“I do not have a space in my studio or home to put one of these mosaics up so I had to figure all of this out in smaller sections (in order) to create the bigger picture.”
Figure models stand naked in front of strangers and “that's very vulnerable, so representation of that state is kind of what this show is about.
“When you really break down yourself internally, you realize that you've created this security shell that you have to break apart to get to that uncomfortable state to where you can actually grow.
“As you go clockwise around the show, towards the end you see that the images or the pictures that are created with the artwork are all separating, and that's a representation of your shock cracking and breaking, letting go to become who you are meant to be.”
Johnson hopes people can walk away from the show with an appreciation of figures and the human form.
The show, open to the public, opens on Feb. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the CFCA.
It will be on display until Feb. 25.