Live music will once again grace the Avon River as the beloved attraction, the Razzamajazz Pontoon Boat, sets sail on June 20th for its 33rd year. Operated by a dedicated group of volunteers, this unique outdoor concert experience has become a staple of Stratford's cultural scene. With an impressive lineup of local talent, Razzamajazz promises another season of music on the river.
As the pontoon boat floats along the Avon River, onlookers are treated to the talent of local musicians who transform the vessel into a floating stage. This year's lineup includes Chuckee Zehr, Conn Smythe, HWY 19, Trish Harris, Townline Slym and a number of other musicians, promising a blend of music to suit everyone.
The continuation of this cherished attraction requires community support. Razzamajazz is actively fundraising to cover its operating costs for the season.
The City of Stratford has committed to matching all donations up to $4,000, emphasizing its commitment to preserving local cultural offerings.
However, community support is still necessary. Dan Scarborough, also known as Skipper Dan, the driving force behind Razzamajazz, said, "Every donated dollar counts, and we need the community to help keep the Razzamajazz on the water.”
“With a goal of $9,000 to sustain operations for the season,” Scarborough noted, “every contribution plays a vital role in ensuring the continuity of the Razzamajazz.”
Dan Orchard of C.A.S Power Marine Ltd. in Ayr has pledged to match Razzamajazz's fundraising efforts in a new development. This substantial support will enable the committee to acquire a brand-new electric motor, costing approximately $15,000. This significant investment aligns with Razzamajazz's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and fostering sustainability.
"We are incredibly grateful for the support from Dan Orchard," expresses Scarborough. "His generous contribution will help with our long-term sustainability efforts and keep the Razzamajazz going for years to come.”
The combination of community donations, matched by the City of Stratford, and the support from Dan Orchard and C.A.S Power Marine Ltd., will ensure Razzamajazz can continue enchanting audiences while fostering a greener future for years to come.
To contribute to Razzamajazz's fundraising campaign and help secure the future of this beloved attraction, donations can be made to Dan Scarborough by eTransfer to razzamajazz1992@gmail.com or by cheque payable to The Razzamajazz and dropped off or mailed to: Skipper Dan Scarborough 190 Lightbourne Ave. Stratford, ON N4Z 1E1