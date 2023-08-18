Even in the middle of summer, municipal councils are hard at work.
West Lincoln council had a full agenda on Aug. 14, and approved a few projects that had been long discussed:
TIRE SALES
No further public meetings will be held regarding a site at 5623 Twenty Mile Rd., as council approved a zoning bylaw amendment.
The last public meeting for the site was held in May, and area residents asked for the property owners application to be rejected, saying it would encroach on their peaceful livelihood.
The property owner asked council to allow him to build a structure on the lot which would allow him to sell farm tractor tires there, which would be used for farm equipment — tire sales and repair.
0.27-hectare property located on the north side of Twenty Mile Road/Regional Road 69, west of the hamlet of St. Ann’s and south of the CP rail line.
According to a staff report, the lot has historically been used as a salvage yard.
A NEW SUBDIVISION
A new subdivision is to be built on the east side of South Grimsby Road 5. The approved zoning bylaw amendment sought to build 56 detached residential units, 144 conventional freehold townhouse units, 78 condominium townhouse units, 16 back-to-back townhouses, 64 stacked back-to-back townhouses, 54 apartment units, and a 1.24-hectare neighbourhood park and multi-use trail. The new subdivision has been in the works since 2021.