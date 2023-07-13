Students at Collège Boréal now have a new way to move beyond simulations.
Tisdale Bus Lines has donated a bus to the truck and coach program at the Timmins campus, allowing students to have hands-on experience with the mechanisms on a bus.
Ernest Plante, one of the instructors for the truck and coach program, said that while simulations are a great place to learn the basics, the chance to work on a physical bus is a game changer.
“The simulators are a starting point, to explain how the system works, and once they understand that, we can transfer them to a real piece of equipment,” said Plante. “That’s how they’ll get to do some diagnostics.”
He said working on a real piece of equipment is a necessary part of the education in the program.
The donation came about after staff met representatives from Tisdale Bus Lines last month.
“We met them at the Canadian Mining Expo, and we asked them where they bought their buses,” said Michelle Mailloux, the post-secondary manager at Collège Boréal’s Timmins campus. “We weren’t expecting a bus, but they called last week and it’s been a very exciting moment for the college and the program.”
The program has several trucks for students to work on, but this is the first time they’ve had a bus in the shop.
“It will better the program because we’ve got trucks but we’ve never had a bus before,” said Plante. “The program is called truck and coach and now they’ll have a coach to work on.”
The truck and coach program has been at Collège Boréal for six years. The school's expecting the next intake to include 15 students, up from 10 the last time.
The donation will allow students to troubleshoot and learn about every system in the bus in a hands-on environment.
“This will give our students the hands-on experience they need in order to go into the workforce,” said Mailloux.
The bus will not be sitting idle for long, as it will be available for classes starting in September.
“They’ll be able to put their actual skills and knowledge to work,” said Plante. “I’m looking forward to the joy in the students' eyes to have a real piece of equipment to work on after working with the simulators.”