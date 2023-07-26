Saint John-based online business publication Huddle is closing, its owners Acadia Broadcasting announced Tuesday.
Acadia Broadcasting president Chris Pearson said in a press release the company made the "necessary yet difficult business decision" to close the publication effective Tuesday. The broadcast group, owned by Ocean Capital Holdings Limited, purchased Huddle in 2019.
"It’s been an honour to share in Huddle’s dedication to quality journalism" since the purchase, Pearson said in the release. "Unfortunately, the advertising landscape has become increasingly complex over the years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The publication was founded in 2015 by Allan Gates and Lise Hansen and operated with a philosophy of "business is good," with stories intending to highlight "creative, innovative, and interesting entrepreneurs working in the Maritimes," according to its website.
Shelley Snodgrass, Acadia's vice-president of sales, said in an email that the publication generated more than 10,000 stories and "was responsible for generating positive dialogue about business growth in the Maritimes."
Three employees were affected by the closure and "have been provided with appropriate supports and compensation," Snodgrass said. The archive will remain online, and Acadia has said it will refund all active paid subscribers.
Huddle also hosted a podcast called Insights with Don Mills and David Campbell which will continue online through Acadia, according to the release.
When asked whether Acadia looked for another buyer for Huddle, Snodgrass said the focus was "on the overall news service of Acadia Broadcasting, and we will continue to do this," including the Insights podcast.
Acadia Broadcasting operates 16 radio stations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario, including Country 94 and 97.3 The Wave in Saint John, 98.1 Charlotte FM in St. Stephen and 91.9 The Bend in Moncton. Acadia announced company-wide cuts affecting 11 staff in February, Huddle reported.