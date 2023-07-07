NORTH PERTH – At its June 19 meeting, North Perth council had four public meetings on its agenda, covering a variety of topics, from drains to zoning bylaw amendments.
To begin the second public meeting, John Bice, a planner for Perth County, presented a summary of the two applications that are needed for a proposed addition to a Listowel insurance company. The applicant and owners are looking to receive a zoning bylaw amendment as well as a Listowel Ward Official Plan amendment.
The owners are SSVA Insurance (Sarah and Shane Van Allen) with applicant Baker Planning Group. The property requesting these changes is located at 622 Elma St. W. in Listowel, at the corner of Elma Street West and Havelock Avenue South. The building on the site was originally a church and was repurposed to be the insurance office around 2005.
Now, the owners of the property want to enlarge the office space to meet demand therefore the they have applied for a Listowel Ward official plan amendment as well as a North Perth zoning bylaw amendment.
Bice then explained that they are looking to change the designation of the property from residential to highway commercial.
The Listowel Ward Official Plan currently only allows the floor area of any neighbourhood commercial use shall not exceed 200 square metres. However, the proposed addition would increase the floor area beyond that number. Bice talked about the zoning parameters that needed to be addressed as well with the application.
For zoning, highway commercial is being requested, which limits the uses to a business and professional office. This addresses compatibility concerns from the neighbourhood, as it’s primarily residential.
“Listowel Official Plan Amendment (OPA) No. 37 is received concurrently to change the residential designation to a highway commercial designation for the subject lands,” explained Bice in his report to council.
Next, without any opposition to the application, council then asked if the applicant would like to speak, to which Caroline Baker of Baker Planning Group shared a presentation in favour of the application. She explained how thorough Bice was and said that she wanted to provide details on the proposed addition.
Currently, Van Allen Insurance has 13 employees, but are looking to recruit up to eight more employees over the next few years.
“And to support that expansion, they do need additional square footage of office space,” explained Baker.
The addition is proposed at the front of the existing building and the proposed development will consist of solely commercial office space.
Council received the report for information and staff will provide a recommendation regarding the zoning bylaw amendment following the conclusion of the OPA.