More than 550 exhibitors are gearing up for Canada’s largest indoor farm show, Manitoba Ag Days, which is happening at the Keystone Centre in Brandon next month.
Thirty-two of those exhibitors are contenders in the Innovation Showcase, which is made up of seven categories, including agronomics, animal and livestock, agriculture equipment, agribusiness services, agriculture technology, farm safety and farm built solutions.
All of the exhibitors are fantastic, said Ag Days general manager Kristen Phillips.
“The farm-built solutions is always my favourite category because it’s actually farmers creating it and bringing it to market.”
The Innovation Showcase encompasses what is happening in all sectors of agriculture and gives companies a chance to showcase their advancements, said Brad Crammond, Manitoba Ag Days board co-chair, in a press release on Dec. 16.
“As farmers, we need to take the time to try to understand how these new advancements can positively impact our day-to-day business,” he said.
Phillips, a farmer herself, said everyone in the industry is keen to know what new innovations are up and coming.
“It’s always a feature that stands out at the show,” she said. “I think it just gives us perspective as to what’s going on in the industry, what’s here and what we can do on our farms to make changes.”
Historically, producers and agriculture companies from all over Canada, the northern United States and abroad have shown up to the event, which was cancelled in January 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The last Ag Days ran in 2020.
“It’s been 36 months since our last event, and it feels like forever. There’s so much enthusiasm and excitement from farmers, patrons, exhibitors and just the industry as a whole,” Phillips said.
A diverse group of speakers is also a big draw to the event, said Stephanie Cruickshanks, program chair for Ag Days.
“This year’s program is an exceptional lineup of knowledge and expertise on an array of topics that are relevant to our industry,” she said.
Agronomy, the science of soil management and crop production, and technology and innovation will be important speaking topics, Cruickshanks said.
For the first time, Manitoba Ag Days will charge an admission fee. Tickets are available at agdays.com/tickets and at the Dome Building at the Keystone Centre. Early bird tickets are $15 and can be purchased until Jan. 10.