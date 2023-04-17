There was a wide variety of spending in the 2022 Grey Highlands municipal election.
The top spending candidate reported just under $9,700 in expenses and two candidates reported $0 in expenses. The spending limit in Grey Highlands for the mayor’s race was $16,232.90 and for the deputy mayor and council races the limit was $13,732.40.
Grey Highlands saw intense interest in the local election race with a record total of 23 candidates running for the seven seats on council. There were three candidates for mayor, three candidates for deputy mayor and 17 candidates for council.
Financial statements for all candidates that ran in the 2022 municipal election were due to be filed to the municipality by March 31.
The race for mayor in Grey Highlands was a low-spending contest.
Paul McQueen, who was re-elected to his third term as mayor and fifth term on council, spent a total of $3,851.60 on his campaign. Expenses included: $711.90 for advertising, $1,254.30 for brochures and flyers and $1,877.40 for envelopes/mail-out costs.
McQueen received seven cash donations from local citizens for his campaign ranging from $100 to $1,200.
Don Alp ran also for mayor and spent just $348.55. His expenses included: $113 for brochures/flyers, $209.05 for signs and $26.50 for bank chargers. His campaign was self-financed.
The third candidate in the Grey Highlands mayoral race, Danielle Valiquette, did not file her financial statements by the deadline.
The contest for deputy mayor also featured an inexpensive race.
Dane Nielsen, who was elected deputy mayor moving up from a councillor’s seat, spent a total of $1,299.98 on his campaign. Nielsen did not receive any donations for his campaign. He reported only two expenses: $1,294.98 for brochures and flyers and $5 for bank fees. Nielsen also used $1,560 worth of lawn signs from the 2018 election campaign.
In her campaign for deputy mayor, Melanie Seeley spent a total of $1,418.65. Seeley did not receive any donations for her campaign. Expenses included: $381.94 for brochures and flyers, $607.37 for signs and $411.30 for postage expenses for a mail-out.
Steve Maloney spent a total of $3,627.68 on his campaign for deputy mayor. Expenses included: $1,005.70 for brochures/flyers, $2,175.25 for signs and $339.73 for phone/internet. His campaign was self-financed.
There was more spending in the race for councillors seats in Grey Highlands. Thirteen of the 17 council candidates filed their financial reports by the deadline. The highest spending council candidate was Reid Dennison with $9,699.06 in expenses. Two candidates - Joyce Hall and John van Goch - reported zero expenses on their forms.
Spending for the five candidates elected to council ranged from just over $500 just over $6,500.
Running successfully for a council seat in her first campaign, Nadia Dubyk reported $6,004.97 in total expenses. Dubyk did not receive any donations from the public and self-financed her campaign. Expenses included: $757.10 for advertising, $1,761.28 for brochures and flyers, $2,395.60 for signs, $623.03 for flyers/mailings.
Joel Loughead was also successful in his bid to become a councillor. He reported a total of $6,551.43 in spending on the campaign. Expenses included: $271.20 for advertising, $1,110.33 for brochures/flyers and $4,445 for signs. Loughead received 19 cash contributions totalling $5,950. The contributions ranged from $20 to $1,000.
Tom Allwood was successful in being reelected as a councillor. Allwood spent a total of $4,547.55 for his campaign. Expenses included: $384.20 for advertising, $2,235.34 for brochures/flyers and $313.01 for signs. Allwood received one cash contribution of $500 and also used $1,615 of signs from his previous campaign.
Dan Wickens was elected to a councillor’s chair and spent just $511.70 on his campaign. Wickens self-financed his election bid and his only expenses were $496.70 for advertising and $15 for bank charges.
Paul Allen spent $2,739.38 on his successful reelection campaign. Expenses included: $463.30 for advertising, $1,118.70 for brochures/flyers, $565.00 for signs and $221.88 for postage. Allen also used $350 of signs from previous campaigns. Allen received three separate $500 donations for a total of $1,500.
Other council candidate expenses were as follows:
Reid Dennison - $9,699.06
Emmett Ferguson - $4,014.53
Joe Van der Vechte - $1,572.49.
Brian McCulloch - $1,233.95
Jessica Hammond - $1,215.80
Gary Franklin - $883.18
Joyce Hall - $0
John van Goch - $0
Candidates Lynn Silverton, Roger David Tumminieri, Lorraine Ann O-Halloran and Christine Wagner (Jantzen) did not file financial statements by the deadline.
Candidates may still file their financial report within 30 days of the March 31 deadline if they pay the municipality a $500 late fee. The grace period ends on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. Candidates who did not file financial statements will be ineligible to run again in 2026.
The full financial statements for Grey Highlands candidates can be found here.