The City of Grande Prairie is seeing a significant uptake in the Rural Renewal Stream, with 324 job opportunities and 78 endorsed employers.
The Rural Renewal Stream launched in the city in mid-August and aims to fill local labour gaps.
“It's an opportunity for the city to work with our employers to address their current labour needs through efficient pathways while also ensuring that those that come through the program and newcomers to our community have the support and resources that they need to succeed,” said Rebecca Dodd, city economic development manager.
Currently, businesses endorsed by the program include restaurants, beauty and esthetics, legal services, recreation and retail.
The jobs are firstly being filled by people currently in Canada on work visas or internationally for those looking to settle in the city and receive permanent residency.
“With Grande Prairie’s population expected to grow, and a shortage of workers across the province and country, it is critical local businesses and employers are supported in their pursuit to fill vacancies,” said Jackie Clayton, Grande Prairie mayor.
Shawna Miller owns eight Subway franchises in the city and has utilized the program.
“For the first time in over a year, I can safely say we are fully staffed,” she said.
“This huge accomplishment is credited to the 13 positions we have filled using the Rural Renewal Stream.”
Miller noted she has seen many qualified applicants apply through the program who want to relocate to the area.
“I am confident that as other employers take advantage of the program, there will be many more opportunities to welcome newcomers to our community,” said Miller.
The city is working with community partners such as the Grande Prairie Centre for Newcomers and the Council for Lifelong Learning, as well as the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, which will be responsible for identifying eligible employers and endorsing candidates who are a good fit for the community.
Amara Ijomah of A.I. Law says they were impressed with the quick process, noting they were an approved employer within two weeks.
“Being a new program, one would ordinarily expect to encounter some challenges, said Ijomah.
“Surprisingly, the information on the website is well-detailed and straightforward, making the process smooth.”
The unemployment rate in Grande Prairie is 5.4 per cent.