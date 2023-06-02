ELMWOOD – Five people were honoured with lifesaving awards during the annual St. John Ambulance Honours and Awards dinner in Elmwood on May 25.
John Prno, St. John Ambulance provincial commissioner, and Chief Robert Martin, West Grey Police Services, presented the awards.
The recipients of the gold lifesaving certificate and pin, Adam Walter and Patricia Walter, were not present for the event. This award is presented to a person who risks their life to provide aid.
The silver lifesaving certificate and pin were presented to Amanda Friesen, Filipe Oliverra and Kailyn Reay for providing aid.
All five were nominated for the awards by West Grey Police following a two-vehicle collision on Nov. 12, 2022. Martin said the collision resulted in the vehicles catching fire, and the two gold lifesaving award recipients did what they could to rescue and help the casualties until emergency services (police, fire and ambulance) arrived. They remained at the scene to provide comfort to the casualties, the police chief said.
The three silver lifesaving award recipients, when offered the opportunity to address the room filled with St. John volunteers, said, “Thank you guys, for all you do.”
The police chief commented to the three, “Your actions saved lives and made a difference.”
“The real heroes… are the citizens who want to help, want to make a difference. Thank you for the incredible thing you did.”
Prno commented the people who step in to help others in a critical situation, saying that unlike first responders who experience this on a daily basis, the average lay person sees one such incident in a lifetime.
He spoke about a previous recipient of a lifesaving award, a man whose actions during “that single traumatic event” made the difference between life and death. Prno said the man was a person of deep faith, who had never worked a Sunday until the day came when there was no one else his employer could call on. Something told him to work that day. A customer suffered a cardiac arrest, and the man performed CPR.
“He’s stronger now in his faith than ever,” Prno said.
He said that whether we do CPR or watch someone do it, there’s going to be an effect.
“We have to do a better job with mental health,” he said.
St. John Ambulance honours its own
A number of members of St. John Ambulance Grey-Bruce-Huron Branch were recognized for their volunteer service.
Kathy Murphy Ermel, branch manager, said the Medical First Response members – 35 of them in three counties – did 4,420 hours of service in 2022. Including members of the board of directors, volunteers with the branch did 7,100 hours of service in 2022.
Among the awards presented were certificates for lifetime volunteer hours: Jonathan Peppler – 5,500 hours, Heather Garvie – 2,500 hours, Chris Motsch – 1,500 hours, Jackie Robson (branch chair) – 1,000 hours, Adam Playford – 500 hours, and Kim Martin and Sally Kidson – 250 hours.
Receiving the 25-year service bar were Tony Alberts, Tim Rees and Mary Jo Rees; 20-year bar – Assa Kelly, Rob Walter; 10-year service medal – Leslie “Lolly” Fullerton.
Recipients of Branch Community Services awards were: Highest number of Therapy Dog Member hours – Sheila Murphy and Kim Martin; highest Number of duty hours for Owen Sound – Rob Walter, Hanover – Tim Rees, Brussels – Sam Romyn; Member’s Choice Award - Therapy Dog – Wendy Frook, MFR D0008 - Jake Mervyn, MFR D0379 - Christina Schnell; Branch MFR Volunteer of the Year – James Spaetzel; Branch Therapy Dog Volunteer of the Year – Llyod Burrow; Branch Volunteer Leader of the Year – Stephen Palmer.