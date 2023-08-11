TEESWATER – The Community Liaison Committee (CLC) of South Bruce received a report outlining a recent review and subsequent continuation of the annual bursary program, which awards student applicants a $1,000 grant.
CLC Project Coordinator Denny Scott prepared the Student Bursary Review report.
“Earlier this year the South Bruce CLC approved the continuance of the annual bursary program, a schedule for the student bursary program and student bursary review team members,” Scott said in the report.
“After the review team was struck, one member had to resign due to a conflict of interest,” Scott said. “The final review team consisted of CLC members Justin McKague and Lexie Colvin, South Bruce Communications/Public Relations Officer Tyler Robinson and NWMO Engagement Associate Nikole Hagerman.”
Applications for the bursary were up from previous years, Scott noted.
“This year there were 20 bursary applicants, up three from last year’s total of 17,” he said.
“The review team noted there were some differences between this year’s selection process and last year’s, and said they preferred the changes that were made as it streamlines the process. As such, those modifications will be part of the report that I bring for next year’s student bursary process.”
After meeting and reviewing the applications, the committee chose five recipients to receive a $1,000 bursary from Early Investment in Education and Skills funding:
- Emma Culbert
- Michelle van Stuyvenberg
- Harley Martin
- Viviane Weiland
- Alena Cassidy
The decision was based on aggregate scores from all four review team members.
Chair Jim Gowland congratulated the winners, saying, “It’s one of those things, it’s limited to five and it’s tough to probably make decisions, but [to] the team, thank you for going through and doing your scoring for those recipients and congratulations to the recipients.”