On a day like any other at Fairhaven Long-term Care Centre in Peterborough, something caught the eye of personal support worker Jenna Davidson at the end of her shift.
“I was just leaving work one day when I walked past the garbage can. It was just overflowing with masks. I thought, ‘I’ve got to do something about this,’” Davidson told The Examiner.
She did just that. Davidson went to Nancy Rooney, Fairhaven’s executive director, with an idea: instead of tossing disposable masks in the trash — a necessary way to protect against the spread of COVID-19 that’s also taken a toll on the environment — let’s recycle them.
If it was feasible, Rooney was on board.
So Davidson went to work, crafting a plan. Davidson recalled that some facilities had employed the help of a company called TerraCycle during the pandemic to divert masks from landfills, so she reached out to a representative from the company. TerraCycle repurposes masks into a variety of new materials, including composite lumber, coat stuffing and indoor and outdoor furniture.
Davidson’s zero-waste mask recycling initiative pilot, supported by Fairhaven’s top brass along with its Resident Council — led by resident Laura White, who researched the recycling process — was unveiled at Fairhaven during a launch event Monday.
The Peterborough County-City Paramedics service, which also relies heavily on disposable masks, has joined the effort.
In a single day, it’s estimated that Fairhaven staff, residents and visitors use 500 masks, adding up to 15,000 masks per month. Peterborough County-City Paramedics staff, who are still required to wear masks during their day-to-day duties, use about 220 each day, equalling 6,600 every month. That means Fairhaven and Peterborough County-City Paramedics go through a combined total of 21,600 per month and more than a quarter of a million each year.
County Warden Bonnie Clark, who spoke at the event, called the numbers “mind-boggling” while praising the concerted efforts of long-term care staff, residents and paramedics in bringing the initiative to fruition.
“Being in the medical field for my career, I know firsthand of the number of surgical masks that were used, then came COVID, which upped that number drastically. Now, instead of going to the landfill, these thousands of masks will be recycled in a safe and efficient manner,” said Clark. “This is such a great initiative and leadership in promoting sustainability,” she continued, adding she hopes the pilot project will be adopted by other organizations and facilities.
The goal is to divert nearly 22,000 masks from landfills used by Fairhaven and paramedics this month alone.
“Surgical masks are part of our required PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and keep our staff and patients safe,” said Trisha Bromfield, deputy chief of operations at Peterborough County-City Paramedics. “(They) also create a high volume of waste. We are very proud to be part of this Zero Waste Initiative and know we will see a reduction of our carbon footprint by keeping these masks out of our landfills.”
With the launch of the initiative, TerraCycle Zero Waste boxes have been purchased and are being strategically placed in various locations — masks aren’t accepted into the blue box program — including inside, Fairhaven, Peterborough County-City Paramedics and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre emergency department.
“This initiative fits with our residents’ lifelong mentality and our staff’s dedication to reduce waste and recycle, to help safeguard our natural environment,” said Rooney, who thanked Davidson for identifying the issue and spearheading the initiative.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.