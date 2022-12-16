The Kanesatake Health Cen- ter (KHC) has begun the process of a potential takeover of youth protection, even as the federal bill that paves the way awaits a ruling at the Supreme Court of Canada after being challenged by Quebec.
If implemented, a takeover of youth protection would have sweeping impacts in the community, putting Kanesatake in control of a system that has profoundly harmed countless Indigenous children and families across the country under colonial control.
More than half of all children in foster care in Canada are Indigenous, despite representing less than eight percent of the population, according to 2021 census data.
“We would do everything we can to keep the family together,” said April Kibbe, a social worker and the manager of child and family support and social services at KHC.
The goal would be for KHC to maintain a bigger department in prevention that offers services to families and a smaller youth protection department as a last resort. However, the details still need to be worked out according to community preferences.
Despite the advantages, some families are not comfortable with such an agency in Kanesatake, according to Kibbe. Community consultations will soon be done to ascertain the community’s wishes.
“It’s going to be a very slow process with a lot of community feedback, and we’re just at the very beginning of it right now,” said Kibbe.
Discussions are already underway, however, with a recent initial meeting attended by a representative of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). The supervisor of the Centre Jeunesse des Laurentides, which currently administers youth protection on behalf of Quebec, was supposed to attend as well but was unable to make it.
A takeover would come with significant funding to pay for new workers and services to support Kanesatake families in nurturing functional, sustainable homes.
The approach would contrast to current conditions, in which families are handed obligations they must meet to stay together but are not offered assistance in meeting these conditions.
“A lot of the clients feel there’s no followup. They’re given a court order, and then they’re left to do that on their own, whereas we would help the clients with that,” said Kibbe. “So if there was a recommendation that they see an addictions worker, we would find an addictions worker, and they would start services with that worker.”
Workers would also undergo cultural training to blunt the impact of systemic racism that so often leads to children being taken.
“I think there’s a lot of workers who don’t understand the way it is here, who don’t understand the way families are,” said Kibbe.
“A lot of times families will take over the care of a child, and it’s normal. Everyone goes house to house and the kids go in and out. And the workers see it as a form of neglect, whereas in a Native community, it’s not - it’s just the way it is.”
KHC would also look to prioritize foster care services being implemented within the community, preferably with extended family, rather than sending children to outside homes.
Kibbe suggested a takeover could be seen within two to three years if the community signals a willingness for KHC to undertake this responsibility.
“We really want to make this process community-driven and transparent,” said Wanda Gabriel, president of the Board of Directors of KHC and a member of the working group on this subject.
“There’s a lot of groundwork that has to be done. It would be a huge undertaking,” Gabriel said.
Despite the work ahead, the benefits would be substantial, she said, and include staying connected to the pulse of the community, incorporating Kanien’kehá:ka culture, and promoting a holistic approach.
“So many of our families are falling through the gaps. I’m not just speaking of Kanesatake. Indigenous families are falling through the cracks because the lens with which youth protection is looking at our families is a very colonial lens,” said Gabriel.
She also mentioned a more basic advantage to a KHC takeover - government social workers who are charged with intervening in families are speaking French and using French documents.
While Gabriel is well aware of Quebec’s Supreme Court of Canada challenge of Bill C-92, which acknowledges the right of Indigenous communities to assume responsibility for youth protection, she said KHC is not intimidated by it.
“Of course it’s looming over, but we’re moving forward anyway,” said Gabriel. “We’re in Kanien’kehá:ka territory and we’re asserting our sovereignty by saying this is how we’re going to do things, this is how we want to do things. You’ve got to take it.”
The law bears significant weight in precedence by formally acknowledging Indigenous jurisdictions in addition to federal and provincial ones.
According to Assembly of First Nations (AFN) regional chief Ghislain Picard, a ruling on C-92 could take six months to a year after being heard last week.
“While we wait for a decision, we certainly are in a position that communities can exercise what they feel is their right,” said Picard. “We’re trying to be positive. We’re saying ‘Once the Supreme Court decides in our favour, what will Quebec do?’ This is really the question that we ask ourselves.”
He believes that no matter the outcome, First Nations in Quebec will be in a strong position to negotiate an agreement.
“It’s a very complex issue. It really stems from Quebec challenging C-92, the federal law, but to me it’s always been a smokescreen. At the basis of all this, ultimately what Quebec is challenging is the capacity for First Nations to be developing and enforcing their own laws. That’s really what’s at stake here,” said Picard.
“It’s about our kids. What could be more important?”