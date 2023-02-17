LISTOWEL – On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Knox Presbyterian Church of Listowel will be hosting a pancake supper from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The meal will consist of sausages and pancakes as well as scrumptious desserts. It is a “pay what you can” event and those who are in need of a meal are encouraged to attend, for all are welcome.
“The purpose of it is because we know food security is sometimes an issue in Listowel and we haven’t done a meal like this, open to Listowel’s community, at Knox in a very long time. That is why we wanted it to be free or pay what you can. We know people struggle with food in town and so we wanted to help that,” explained event organizer, James Clark.
The event is being run by the church’s young adult group and will take place at the church at 220 Livingstone Ave. N. in Listowel.