The public had a chance to share their thoughts on a proposed Mountain Street development and the overwhelming consensus was more work needs to be done.
An open house attended by residents who live near Losani Homes’ proposed development at 4020-4064 Mountain St. on March 30 requested a relocation of access, review of topography, building height and facade to avoid a noise wall.
According to Matt Bruder, director of planning and development with Lincoln, the concerns brought forward resolved around traffic, built forms related to the back-to-back townhouses and compatibility with the neighbourhood and density will have to be reviewed.
During a public meeting at the April 11 council meeting, Dave Aston, MHBC planning consultant for Losani, provided the town with an update on the development.
The development will be subjected to an application for zoning amendment bylaw to permit the construction of 74 block townhouses and 64 back-to-back townhouses, including a private road and 56 visitor parking spaces at the proposed development.
During the meeting, Aston said trees protection plans, noise impact, transportation and environmental studies on the development have been completed and are currently under review.
Sale prices still haven’t been specified at this point, and Aston said the development will be looking at a mix of different home buyers, providing a “housing choice for home ownership for less than the price of the single detached homes.”
“There is more of a mix happening in these areas than trying to identify buyers than it used to be. Mixed based on home affordability,” Aston.
Mayor Sandra Easton described the design as “unappealing” and requested Losani review its design plan. She said it’s been “a frustrating experience” for council and members of the public due to Bill 23. “I wonder how invested the public can be in a process they don't really have any input into?”
Easton said while public input continues to be supported under the planning act, Bill 23 “limits the scope and the grounds for the public to appeal planning applications.”
Even though concerns were raised, provincial regulations must be adhered to by the council in their decisions, including staff compliance to very limited time frames for a municipal response, explained Easton. “My point is that an opportunity for residents to speak to a planning application is limited in its support, specifically by Bill 23.”
“When citizens speak out, they have a reasonable expectation to be heard and for their concerns to be acted on,” Easton said. “Therein lies the confusion; the current circumstances have severely limited the actions that both council and staff can exercise over the application.”
Easton added the council supports the public’s attempt to influence Losani’s decisions on every application. “I will add that council, through its questioning as well, effectively reinforces the public message for changes in this particular application.”
During the meeting, David Jacobs, a resident of Mountain Street, said he does not support Losani’s zoning amendment bylaw, questioning the destruction of wildlife habitats.
“What I feel is very critical here is if the designing is successful with this rezoning request, it will set a precedent for Losani's remaining vacant future development lands on the bench toward the escarpment,” Jacobs said. “How much more does our bench have to take?”
To address the comments from the council, Bruder told Grimsby Lincoln News that Losani will do revisions on the development’s design to make the recommended modifications, but the process could take up to six months.
“We’re going to evaluate options to address the comments we received,” Bruder said. “Then, after that, construction can be contemplated. So, I can tell you it's probably going to be a while yet before shovels are in the ground for that one.”