SAUGEEN – The Chippewas of Saugeen have declared a state of emergency in the territory after another opioid-related death rocked the small community.
This unexpected and tragic death is just one of many recent opioid-related deaths that continue to rise. Community members are looking to their leadership for answers, some calling for a dedicated police force.
“We need our own police,” one community member said on Facebook. “How long has this been here in our community? What’s in place now isn’t helping; they come to a call and leave without any follow up.”
Another post said, “How many more children are we going to have to bury? We almost lost another one this afternoon.”
Chief Conrad Ritchie spoke to the community in a video release about the declaration.
“I’m here to do a brief update about the tragedies that have occurred within our community. As a response to that the leadership declared a state of emergency on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:10 p.m.”
Saugeen First Nations will immediately convene a Community Safety Task Force, bringing together interdisciplinary subject matter experts and community members to assist in forming a collaborative approach related to concerns from community members.
“I urge our community to keep watch over the next couple of days, weeks, as we continue to work on a strategy and a path forward to address the rising concerns that have been brought forth to our leadership from our community members.”
A media release said, “For the safety, security and well-being of community members, we need to advance a proportional response and consider extraordinary measures. Saugeen First Nations calls on the Federal and Provincial governments to recognize the jurisdictional challenges inherent under the Indian Act, which infringe on the Nation-to-Nation recognition of self-government and self-determination.”
Council encourages community members to report any suspicious activity to 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Saugeen First Nations will provide updates each Friday throughout the state of emergency.