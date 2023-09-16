Tudor and Cashel Township council received a letter from Jim Meness, executive director of the Algonquins of Ontario at their meeting on Sept. 5. Council instructed Nancy Carrol, clerk and treasurer, and staff to contact Meness about coming in for a delegation soon to expand upon his request to build positive relationships within the AOO settlement area and promote and build mutually beneficial relationships that will eventually extend throughout the entire settlement area, benefitting everyone going forward.
As is much of eastern Ontario, Tudor and Cashel Township is located within the traditional unceded territory of the Algonquins of Ontario. Through his letter, Meness is looking to build positive relationships within the AOO settlement area and work with the communities within like Tudor and Cashel to promote and build mutually beneficial relationships that will eventually extend throughout the entire settlement area, which will benefit everyone. Meness stresses that AOO is committed to this goal and that the province recognizes the importance of consulting with Aboriginal communities on planning matters that may affect their section 35 Aboriginal or treaty rights.
“Planning authorities are encouraged to build constructive, cooperative relationships through meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities to facilitate knowledge sharing in land use planning processes and informed decision-making,” he says in the letter.
The Algonquins of Ontario land claim and treaty negotiations with the province of Ontario are in the final stages and are anticipated to take a few more years to complete, according to Ontario.ca/page/Algonquin-land-claim, a process that began back in 1983. An agreement in principle was developed in 2016. Once completed, these negotiations will produce the province’s first modern-day constitutionally protected treaty. More details on the treaty negotiations can be found at www.ontario.ca/page/Algonquin-land-claim, and a comprehensive timeline of the treaty negotiations and more information can also be found on the Algonquins of Ontario website at www.tanakiwin.com/our-treaty-negotiations/overview-of-treaty-negotiations.
The AOO are on a journey of survival, rebuilding and self-sufficiency; a journey of reconciliation, according to Meness, that began over 250 years ago. He says that this was when the first Algonquin people were submitted to the Crown in 1772 and will ultimately find resolution in a treaty involving all ten of the following AOO communities; Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, Matawa/North Bay, Antoine, Ottawa, Bonnechere, Shabot, Obaadjiwan, Greater Golden Lake, Snimikobi, Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini, Whitney and Area.
Nine million acres within the watersheds of the Kichisippi (Ottawa) River and the Mattawa River in Ontario comprise the AOO settlement area, and more than 1.2 million people live and work within it. Eighty-seven municipal jurisdictions are located fully or partially within this area, including 75 lower and single tier municipalities and nine upper tier counties.
“Given this, it is imperative that any projects in your municipality impacting natural heritage (including land rights, trails, wildlife, waterways, water resources, environment and archaeological history) be given due consideration before commencement or development of any kind. The Crown has the legal duty to consult with the Algonquins where actions may adversely impact the rights of First Nation communities and property owners,” he says in his letter.
Meness says that the Algonquin Treaty will provide finality and certainty on longstanding issues dating back to 1772 about the use and management of Algonquin lands and natural resources for the Algonquin people and the residents of the AOO settlement area.
“We greatly value you joining us on this historic mission. If you have any questions or would like to meet to discuss any aspect of our journey forward, please feel free to get in touch with me at any time,” he says.
At the Sept. 5 meeting, Mayor Dave Hederson introduced Meness’ letter for discussion with council, and they all decided that it would be advantageous to have Meness come in for a delegation to expand upon what he said in his letter and for further discussion.
“Why don’t you come in and talk about it? I think we know what our legal rights are and I think we’re trying to be supportive. But if there’s a different standard they are looking for, come and talk to us about it,” he says.
Carrol told The Bancroft Times on Sept. 7 that, on council’s direction, she had reached out to Meness about coming in for a delegation but she had not heard back yet. The Bancroft Times also reached out to Meness for comment but did not hear back by press time.