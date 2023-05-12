“Take it Slow,” is the message the Municipality of Callander wants drivers to remember as they roll through local streets. With spring in bloom and summer on the horizon, foot and bike traffic picks up, and the town wants drivers to be aware of the dangers speed poses to residents.
“It’s the same everywhere,” Mayor Robb Noon said, “some people come screaming through town for whatever reason, and this campaign is to make everybody aware to slow down and maintain the speed limit.”
The campaign was launched this week as Callander’s seasonal activities begin on May 20, with the grand opening of the Moose on the Loose in Centennial Park, the annual FunFest on June 24, and Sirens in the Park in August.
These events are big draws, and Centennial Park, complete with new playground and pavilion, is also becoming more of a draw. Foot traffic downtown and to the park is only increasing, “especially on the weekends,” Noon said.
“And that’s the concern, we have a lot of children heading to the park, and it’s so congested around that park in the summertime and now we’re anticipating even more with Moose on the Loose there.”
See: Wings, drinks, and Smash Burgers coming to Callander’s lakefront
“You really have to be aware of your surroundings when you’re coming through town,” Noon added, “and that’s really what’s it’s all about, creating awareness.”
The campaign was brought to council by Councillor Mike Dell, after he received some calls from residents worried about speeders. The increase of speed is anecdotal – there is no rise in speeding statistics from the O.P.P., Noon mentioned – but speeding does occur, as residents know, and the municipality wants the issue front of mind when cruising through Callander.
“We really want people to be aware, and not just for speed, but to be aware of the pedestrians and bikers sharing the road.”
The campaign won’t cost the municipality, as no special signs are being raised, and no promotional material will be printed. However, the municipality will post some reminders on their social media pages to urge people to “Take it Slow” in Callander.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.