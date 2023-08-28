Offering a hot deal on a hot tool landed a Norfolk County man in hot water with the law.
The OPP made an arrest on Wednesday after a tipster alerted police that a concrete saw that had previously been reported stolen from a local business was now allegedly up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
The rightful owner of the saw saw the posting and arranged a meeting with the seller to confirm it was indeed the stolen tool.
At that point, the police were called. Officers then paid a visit to the seller at a Norfolk Street South address in Simcoe.
A 41-year-old Norfolk man was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
He was held for a bail hearing.