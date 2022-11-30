CARDINAL – There was little movement in the tight four-way race at the top of National Capital Junior Hockey League standings this weekend, but a pair of wins did put the South Grenville Rangers into sole possession of third place.
The Rangers doubled the eighth place Westport Rideaus 4-2 November 25. South Grenville scored late in the first period as Owen Webster put the team on scoreboard first. Westport answered three minutes later, tying the game 1-1 into the second period.
Three minutes into the second period, the Rideaus took a 2-1 lead thanks to Rowan Lahoise’s goal. Rangers’ captain Nate Madeglia responded off the face off 13 seconds later and tied the game again. Nicholas Mcfarlane scored the go-ahead goal half way through the period, Rangers led 3-2. Cooper Rogers’ insurance goal in the dying seconds of the game secured the 4-2 win for South Grenville.
At home against the St. Isidore Eagles the following night, South Grenville put up four unanswered goals in the first period to take a 4-0 lead. Scoring were Nicholas Campeau, Blake Byrnes, Zach White, and Jacob McGonegal.
Byrnes added to his goal tally early in the second period, kicking off three more goals for the Rangers. Webster added a pair in the period. The Eagles managed to score once in the second period and a pair of power play goals in the third, resulting in a 7-3 win for the Rangers.
The four point weekend moves South Grenville into third place in the league, two points behind the second place North Dundas Rockets, and three points out of first place.
The Rangers host the Almonte Inferno December 3 before travelling to Gatineau to face the first place Hull-Volant December 4.