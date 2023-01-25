Indigenous leaders in southern Manitoba have introduced two programs to help those struggling with addictions and substance abuse issues.
In a Wednesday media release, Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) Grand Chief Jerry Daniels announced that the SCO has introduced a new Harm Reduction Program, and a new Land-Based Healing Fund.
The Harm Reduction Program will assist those who struggle with addictions and keep people safe by offering “positive change through minimizing harms associated with substance use.”
The primary focus of the Land-Based Healing Fund will be to provide financial assistance and opportunities for those struggling with substance abuse and addictions to seek land-based healing opportunities.
“SCO is concerned about an ongoing crisis in terms of drug overdoses resulting in our loved ones dying. These new initiatives are one way we are working to address the overdose crisis in a culturally relevant way,” Daniels said.
“We know that the land, along with our culture and languages, is medicine. Including people who may be using substances in land-based and cultural activities promotes healing and wellness.”
The newly-created fund will provide up to $25,000 to member Dakota and Anishinaabe Nations and organizations to support land-based healing projects that address “problematic substance use.”
“SCO will identify and distribute funds to community-led initiatives that promote self and community wellness, and in which the land is viewed as both a healer and a teacher,” Daniels said.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.