The Grande North Winter Festival returned last weekend and highlighted Grande Prairie as a winter city.
Events across the city saw people of all ages engaged in a wide range of activities.
Outside Montrose Cultural Centre, a flurry of activity could be found as a DJ pumped out music and children made their way through a snow maze that led to a slide made of ice.
A skating oval with crokicurl was also present as people skated around those playing the game.
Inside Montrose, people warmed up and had the opportunity to create some sculptures currently on display at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie as part of the community sculpture installation.
Sisters Grace, 7, and Zoey Barnes, 5, were among the crowd of people who came and created sculptures in the gallery, which will be on display until the end of the month.
The gallery said it had over 600 visitors on the weekend.
Down the road, at Bonnetts Energy Centre, more art was being created as Ice on Whyte and McBradshaw Woodworks carved beautiful ice sculptures. Local artist and city coun. Grant Berg even joined in the fun, creating some ice sculptures.
Muskoseepi Park was busy with activity as people skated on the pond surrounded by trees covered in hoar frost.
“It looks magical,” said a skater.
The park also hosted wagon rides and a favourite of any winter festival, tire sur la neige (maple syrup on snow).