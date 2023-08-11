WALKERTON – Insp. Keegan Wilcox is the new South Bruce OPP detachment commander, effective July 3.
During an interview Aug. 4 at the OPP office in Walkerton, he stated one of his main priorities for the detachment, as it is with all OPP detachments, is traffic safety.
Wilcox spoke of the “big four” causes of serious collisions and deaths on OPP patrolled roads – impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.
Another is taking over where his predecessor, Insp. Krista Miller left off, with the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan.
“I’m happy to take the reins,” he said, speaking approvingly of her focus on a collaborative approach.
Wilcox said the partnerships with CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association) and Grey Bruce Health Services MMHART (Mobile Mental Health and Addictions Response Team) have proved valuable in “providing more support for officers – we’ve seen the benefit… seen how those programs have helped.” He went on to say it’s a matter of “bringing more resources than police” to certain types of calls – “having the right people in the right place.”
A high priority for Wilcox is supporting victims of crime – supporting crime victims “the best we can” with a professional and victim-centred approach.
These priorities are all part of meeting the community’s needs, said Wilcox, noting this is a “very diverse community, with each part of it having its own unique needs.”
The local detachment has an excellent working relationship with the area’s largest employer, Bruce Power, which is a community in itself, he said.
He’s acquainted with some of the municipal leaders, and said he plans to meet with them and the police services board chairs in the coming weeks.
One issue that affects all the municipalities in the detachment’s coverage area is homelessness. And that’s where the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan is valuable.
“Homelessness is not a choice,” Wilcox said. “All the community’s services need to come together” to assist those who are experiencing homelessness.
He noted “our officers are out in the community 24/7,” and see the issues and needs.
Supporting the needs of those officers is something Wilcox said that he, as detachment commander, will focus on, to “ensure they have what they need” to provide professional service to the community.”
Wilcox said he’s done a fair bit of moving around the province in his career so far – an advantage officers have with today’s OPP. He’s no stranger to this area, having started his career with the Huron County detachment before accepting a transfer to Kirkland Lake. He returned to the West Region with South Bruce in 2016 and served as platoon sergeant, administrative sergeant and acting staff sergeant. He was staff sergeant with the Grey Bruce detachment before returning to South Bruce.