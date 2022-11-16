THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The staggering costs and unavailability of lettuce have forced local restaurants to reduce serving sizes, raise menu prices or simply take it off the menu completely.
Daytona’s Kitchen and Creative Catering is one of the many restaurants in Thunder Bay that is feeling the crunch and is stretching its greens a long way. Catering director and evening manager Maggie Palmer says they are not yet increasing prices on meals that have lettuce, however they are adding on a cost to any of the side salads that people have the option to choose from when ordering any of their sandwiches or burgers.
“We notify our guests that there will be an extra $5 if they want a side salad,” said Palmer, who works as a server in evenings and has had those conversations with customers. “I just kind of make light of it because that’s all you can do. And then I kindly point them to the direction of maybe ordering fries because it’s included in their meal.”
The restaurant still has their main salads on the menu but face adjusting those prices the longer the lettuce shortage goes on.
“We’re just trying to make it work for everyone. But keep in mind that (lettuce) is extremely costly right now,” Palmer said.
Westfort Foods manager Earl Wicklund says lettuce supply has been “kind of hit and miss” from their wholesaler but they have been getting some. He is also trying to keep things fair for his customers.
“The prices on the (wholesale) invoice have gone up considerably because of supply and demand, so we have to check every invoice because the price changes with every invoice,” said Wicklund. “We just adjust our prices according to what we pay. Right now, obviously, we’re not selling it below cost.”
Wicklund says it’s always a challenge when there are shortages but they are doing the best that they can and are bringing in locally-grown produce as well.
“For a while, all we could get was romaine hearts and we couldn’t get regular romaine and then all of a sudden it changed and we were getting some regular Romaine but no romaine hearts. So it’s not an exact science by any means, he said.
One of the local lettuce growers Wicklund works with is DeBruin’s Greenhouses. Owners Arjen and Henriet De Bruin produce 700 hydroponically grown heads of lettuce each week selling them regularly at the Thunder Bay Country Market, supplying it to Pioneer Ridge long-term care home and to some local restaurants and food stores. George’s Market and Maltese Grocery are the two biggest suppliers that carry DeBruin’s products.
The demand is very high and people are actually lined up at the market just for lettuce alone,” said Arjen. “Normally we sell all of our lettuce in five hours and last Saturday, we were done in two and a half hours. We had to put a limit on the amount that people take and there are no deals on it anymore. Now the heads are simply $4 each and that is it.”
Henriet DeBruin added there are four growers selling their produce, including lettuce, at the Country Market.
“If people want lettuce, that’s where you need to go,” she said.