Municipal grants of $250 each will be doled out to 20 Selwyn Township organizations in 2023, but councillors opted, at a recent council meeting, to ask staff for a report on the creation of a community task force to study the grant process for future years.
“I think that giving money to deserving groups in the township is something that we should do,” said Coun. John Boyko, “and I think it is a valid use of taxpayers money … but it needs to be examined.”
Each of the following groups will receive $250: Beautiful Buckhorn Foundation, Buckhorn Community Centre and Athletic Association, Buckhorn District Tourist Association, Chemung Lake District Lions Club, Christ Church Community Museum, Community Care Buckhorn, Community Care Chemung, Ennismore Curling Club, Kawartha Lakes Stewards Association, Lakefield Animal Welfare Society, Lakefield and District Horticultural Society, Lakefield Agricultural Society, Lakefield Community Garden, Lakefield Farmers Market, Lakefield Golden Years Club, Lakefield Pride Picnic, Quilts for Cancer Peterborough County, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77 and St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Council turned down a request from the Bridgenorth Beautification Committee for a grant because its financial status has changed significantly in the last year.
“The BBC was gifted the residence adjacent to Heritage Park a few years ago, renting the property to a tenant,” said Angela Chittick, manager of community and corporate services and clerk for the township.
But the property was sold in 2022 and the proceeds have been invested by the BBC, “in such a way to guarantee annual interest income to support their objectives and programs,” she said.
Staff review each municipal grant application to verify alignment to its grant policy, which includes a review of the organization’s financial status.
They must demonstrate the need for requested funds to provide a specific program.
Chittick said the grant program has been in place since the township’s amalgamation in 2001 and has been an effective policy for council to manage requests from volunteers and non-profit groups.
This year council set the funding amount at $5,000.
“We are also mindful that we’re using tax dollars to fund this,” she said.
In addition, $100 is allocated to Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School to recognize a Selwyn Township graduating student with a community service award.
Boyko said the grant program needs to be updated.
“There are kids from Selwyn who go to all kinds of different schools,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Ron Black suggested five organizations might benefit more by receiving $1,000 each rather than 20 receiving a smaller amount.
