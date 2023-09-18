As Dufferin County continues to work toward transitioning to electric transportation, community members will have an opportunity to test drive electric vehicles at the Grand Valley Fall Fair.
There will be four different vehicles from Plug’n Drive available to try out on Sept. 24: Hyundai Ioniq5, Mitsubishi Outland PHEV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier and Volvo C40. The free, electric vehicle test drives will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fair, taking place at 60 Main St. North in Grand Valley.
Members from the Climate Action in Dufferin team will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the county’s climate action initiatives and electric vehicle charging network.
In 2022, Dufferin County council declared a climate emergency and committed to urgent climate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Climate Action Dufferin members calculate the county’s greenhouse gas inventory, so they know what sectors cause the most pollution, and transportation is the largest source of emissions at 49 per cent.
Knowing this information helps to support the transition to electric vehicles which will reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions in the county.
Sara MacRae, manager of climate and energy in Dufferin County, has been working with Climate Action in Dufferin for several years now and says they are working on a lot of actions ranging from public campaigns to infrastructure programs.
Aside from installing 24 chargers around the County, MacRae said they are also hoping to lead by example by electrifying the municipal fleet.
“We recently received a Ford F-150 Lightning, so it's first in our fleet and we'll be transitioning some more over the years,” MacRae said.
Sara MacRae, manager of climate and energy in Dufferin County, has been working with Climate Action in Dufferin for several years now and says they are working on a lot of actions ranging from public campaigns to infrastructure programs.
Aside from installing 24 chargers around the County, MacRae said they are also hoping to lead by example by electrifying the municipal fleet.
Fairgoers will also have the chance to test drive an F-150 Lightning from Blackstock Ford on Sept. 24. The 15-minute test drive sessions for all vehicles will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to drivers who have a full G licence and are at least 21 years of age.
Right now, Dufferin has been working with several different counties to identify areas that are lacking charging stations.
“In order to support tourism in the area, we've been working together on identifying some areas to install more of a robust network there,” MacRae said.
The second source of emissions in Dufferin is from agriculture.
“We know that 16 per cent come from the agriculture sector, so we're really supporting our farmers through a program to cultivate innovations called experiential acres,” MacRae said. “It's a pilot project that provides support to farms for an experimental year of trying something new on a small scale and the goal of that pilot is to backstop any risk, develop a community of support, and assist them in capturing the business case that can demonstrate what will be worth repeating in the future.”
Dufferin County created a strategic plan as a guide for the next five years. It states that Climate Action Plan in Dufferin has been established as the leader though the Dufferin Climate Action Plan and Together for Change: Dufferin’s Climate Adaptation Strategy.
“(The two plans) provide a road map to empower our community members to participate and embrace climate solutions so that we can advance a more sustainable and resilient community,” the strategic plan reads.
Dufferin County shared its climate and environment priorities at the 2023 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference last month, having a heavy focus on climate change action and an adaptation strategy.
“We appreciated the opportunity to build meaningful relationships and strengthen existing ones at this year’s AMO conference and will continue to advance county priorities as we work toward our vision of being a community that grows together,” Warden Wade Mills said in a news release.
Now, MacRae and her team are planning actions for 2024 and one of the missions that will be going forward is the creation of green development standards.
“We know we need affordable housing, but how can we do this in a way where we won't be retrofitting these homes in the next 20 years,” MacRae said. “Really trying to create these resilient communities that have the adaptive capacity to meet the challenges of climate impacts that we know are coming.”
Going forward, they will be exploring and seeking funding for a retrofit program for people’s homes in Dufferin County.