A RCMP officer and a nurse were among Carrot River Valley residents receiving a medal for outstanding volunteer service.
Local MLA Fred Bradshaw is presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medals individually rather than in a group like other MLAs have done.
Cst. Dylan Custaloe has been stationed in Carrot River for four years this March. He has been an RCMP officer for 14 years in July. He is on the board of Directors for the Outback Thunder hockey team and the Carrot River Recreation Board. He also is a member of the Carrot River Legion and the Lions Club. He is a senior member in the RMCP F Division Search & Rescue Unit. His volunteer work in this unit led to the safe discovery of a lost individual. He is actively involved in the community and schools in the area.
Debbie Smith was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal. She graduated at 18 years old from the Certified Nursing Program at SIAST and has been nursing for 43 years. She is also a wife of an RCMP officer has had to move around and worked in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. She has worked in a variety of healthcare areas including acute, home, long term and private care. She has worked in a group home for a battered women’s shelter and with the March of Dimes. She has participated in medical evacuations out of High Level and almost fell out of the helicopter once.