Thunder Bay, Ont. — Thunder Bay property taxes have been reduced by 8.25 per cent thanks to two annual dividends from Tbaytel. This week Tbaytel released their Expanding with Stronger Connections: 2022 Report to the Community highlighting their key accomplishments, strategic direction and financial information summary.
The dividends are based on the annual revenue of Tbaytel, of which more than $214 million was earned in 2022. As a result, the city received a fixed dividend of $18 million and performance dividend of $239,000. Tbaytel credits its strong customer base for the high numbers.
Coun. Mark Bentz said the $18 million received from Tbaytel accounts for roughly 10 per cent of the property tax revenue collected from the community.
“That is set to increase likely over the next five years, over $18 million, but it’s a significant portion of our taxes,” he said. “If those dividends were to dry up due to profitability issues, we’d see an increase in taxes.”
Bentz noted the community owns Tbaytel, which is worth approximately $1 billion.
“We do get a return on it, but it is a business, and every business has risks to it,” he said. “It’s nice to get 10 per cent with regards to our tax revenue, but it also places us in a position in which if we weren’t to receive those dividends, taxes would need to go up approximately 10 per cent to cover that dividend.”
Bentz emphasized that the dividend is “quite secure” at the moment and is projected to be secure.
The completion of LTE across Tbaytel’s wireless service area and the design and build of 5G in Thunder Bay culminated in 2022. Their planned launch expansion within the city and regional communities is taking place throughout 2023.
At least 11 areas in the region received the new technology of fibre, which added nearly 5,100 addresses to Tbaytel’s fibre footprint service.
Jamie Smith, communication co-ordinator with Tbaytel, said this included the final installation of their federally-funded project to the areas of One Island Lake, Gorevale, Hawkeye Lake, Intola, Trout Lake and Barnum Lake, Keewatin, Marathon, Terrace Bay, Fort Frances, Dryden and Kenora.
“We’ve been a leader in building infrastructure and networks in Northwestern Ontario,” Smith said. Today, 99.4 per cent of the city of Thunder Bay now has access to Tbaytel fibre.”
Smith says the 2022 report illustrates how Tbaytel remains a big player among the larger telecom providers.
“The recent announcement of the Shaw-Rogers merger is big news across the country in the telecommunication industry and Tbaytel already competes very successfully with Shaw today in our markets for wired services,” he said.
“This (merger) won’t really represent a significant change to us. On the wireless side of things, with cellphones, Tbaytel and Rogers maintain a strong connection. We have a multi-year strategic agreement and we look forward to that continuing.”
Since 2004, Tbaytel has returned more than $357.9 million in dividends to the city and in 2022 alone, made a direct economic impact of $145.7 million throughout Thunder Bay and Northern Ontario.
The company contributed more than $416,000 to 118 organizations and events in 13 communities.