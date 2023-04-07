‘And that’s a wrap’ as the saying goes, for winter activities. The snow is slowly melting and soon children will be longing to don their rubber boots and splash in puddles. Music festival finales, hockey playoffs, and dance recitals are as much harbingers of spring as Canada geese, crocuses, and gophers.
Coming on the heels of their recent successes at the Spring Stars dance competition, the Wakaw Dance Club took to the stage one final time this year to show their friends and families how much they had learned and progressed in their chosen genre of dance. Ava Mourot and Emma Peacock acted as the Mistresses of Ceremonies offering interesting facts about the origins of the different dances between each dance routine.
With 17 dancers in the Hip Hop group, it was easy to see which dance genre was the most popular, but it was nice to see that there was good enrollment in the traditional dance forms like ballet and tap as well as in musical theatre. Awards were given out to the most dedicated and improved student in each of the classes and the recipients were Isabella Dupont in Hip Hop, Emma Uhryn in Mini Bop, Jillian Mourot in Primary Jazz, Elyse Funk in Beginner Jazz, Savannah Sawitsky in Primary Tap, Shay Gareau in Beginner Tap, Janae Jeffery in Primary Ballet, Caley Gaudet in Beginner Ballet, Kinsley Hackl in Musical Theatre, and Bella Frank in Tiny Tots.
The Wakaw Dance Club holds their lessons in the Wakaw Legion Hall and expressed their appreciation to Branch #195 for giving the dancers a place to hold their lessons and hope that the relationship can continue for many years to come. Thanks and appreciation were also extended to Wakaw School for the use of the gymnasium to hold their recital year after year. Micah Green operated the sound machine for the dancers and Mr. Patrick Wynand photograph the dancers both during the recital and for their dance pictures. The dancers, parents, and instructors thank everyone for their support.