At the Oct. 17 Bancroft committee of the whole meeting, the committee looked at an Oct. 17 report from Amber Wannamaker, the clerk, and Andra Kauffeldt, the general manager, regarding a request from the BNHHM to apply for the NHFS grant in the amount of $25,000 for their operations and programs in the coming year. The application deadline for this funding is Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. The report recommended that council approve the museum’s request to apply for the funding for 2023.
The New Horizons for Seniors program provide federal grants to support seniors’ initiatives within local communities. The goals of New Horizons for Seniors are to empower seniors, encourage them to share their knowledge, skills and experience with others, and to enhance their well being and vitality. Since 2004, they have funded nearly 24,000 projects in hundreds of communities nationwide, with a total investment of nearly $600 million by the Canadian government. In May of this year, Canada’s Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced another $61.34 million to fund over 3,000 community-based projects to support seniors through the NHFS program.
At the Sept. 13 council meeting, the BNHHM requested permission to apply for the NHFS funding, but approvals were deferred to give other local groups the opportunity to express their interest in pursuing this grant money. These expressions of interest were received by the clerk until Oct. 5, and in addition to the BNHHM, the Shamrock Seniors’ Club also wanted to apply. They would like to do so to get an electronic outdoor sign to notify all seniors of their activities and times, a laptop computer for programming and having the seniors room floor redone with a durable varnish. While the committee approved the request from BNHHM, the SSC was still working on getting quotes and did not have a precise monetary figure for what they would be applying for to make upgrades to the Dungannon Recreation Centre. Therefore, their request was denied for this year, but the town staff said they would work with the SSC to get a viable application in place for next year’s grant funding cycle.
Andra Kauffeldt, Bancroft’s general manager, said that the museum had gotten grants in the past and had created three books so far compiled by interviews with seniors in the community.
“This grant will assist them to work with our seniors to gather information for the fourth book, while providing some valuable technology skills as I understand it,” she says.
Mary Kavanagh, with the BNHHM, reiterated that the museum board had requested and been given permission to apply for the NHFS grant by council, but did not elaborate on how any potential grant received would be used at this point.
“If you check that grant online you will get the general idea of how it works. Our application has to be in by Nov. 1, 2022 and the successful projects will not be announced until March, 2023.
The committee of the whole also discussed an Oct. 17 report from Perry Kelly, manager of public works, on sourcing and buying two used plow trucks to use through the winter of 2022/2023.
Additionally, Perry asked that council direct staff to reallocate funds intended for the purchase of the new plow truck on order, up to a maximum of $50,000, and that these funds will be returned to the new truck allocation fund through the 2023 budget in the roads budget, and when the used plow trucks are sold for surplus after the coming winter season, said funds will be put into the roads’ equipment reserve.
Bancroft public works, with council approval, have a new 2023 plow truck on order to replace the 2001 tandem truck that is past its useful life.
A 2008 single axel truck was in an accident where it was written off by the insurance company, and the funds received from that have been used to order a 2024 single axel truck to replace it.
“We are currently awaiting the arrival of the 2023 plow truck and the 2024 plow truck. As a result of inventory shortages due to COVID-19, the supplier has advised that the 2023 truck will not arrive until the fall of 2023, which will miss this winter season, and the new 2024 arrival date will be sometime in 2024,” he said in his report.
Kelly said that the 2001 tandem truck, which was to be sold as surplus, has remained in service to fill the void until the new plow truck arrives. However, the town mechanic has told them that the truck will no longer certify and cannot continue in this role for safety reasons. Therefore, Kelly was requesting that council approve the purchase of two used plow trucks to get the town through this winter until the new plow truck arrives later next year. He said that one truck will be a full-time plow truck to replace the 2008 single axle that was written off while the second truck will be a spare truck to have in reserve if one of the full-time trucks breaks down. This contingency is essential to meet the minimum maintenance standards set out by the province of Ontario, and allows the town to ensure they can maintain operations in the event of a break down without risk or liability to the town.
At the Oct. 17 committee of the whole meeting, Jenkins introduced Perry’s report and invited questions and/or discussion. Councillor Wayne Wiggins asked Kelly if the used trucks were available to rent or lease and if they came with a safety? Kelly replied that they had looked into it but that it wasn’t financially viable to do so.
Mayor Paul Jenkins asked Kelly if they could get by with one truck if they cannot find two trucks. Kelly replied that they had done a fair bit of sourcing used equipment for what they’re looking for.
“We shouldn’t have any trouble getting a very good used certified plow truck as an everyday runner and we should be without any doubt able to find one that will be a very decent spare for us as well. The market is starting to flood up with used trucks in the area of 2006 to 2010, which is about the age we would be looking for in a truck based on the amount of money set aside to purchase two of them,” he says.
Kelly says he’d already found a potential spare truck in Belleville, a 2008 Sterling truck which he thought they’d be able to purchase for under $10,000. He said it had been regularly serviced, it had all the records available, and that the town’s mechanic could certify it.
“If council approved the $50,000, that would give us about $40,000 to purchase something to use as a daily runner. With Councillor Barry McGibbon and our own mechanic, we would have no problem getting a reliable truck for that,” he says.
Kelly said that 90 per cent of these used trucks come from municipalities so they’re regularly serviced, they have to have an annual safety and 90 day inspection and they’d be able to source their records which would be beneficial.
Kelly told The Bancroft Times on Oct. 20 that they were actively looking now for the two used plow trucks.
“[We] plan to have both in service and ready for winter maintenance by the first week of November.”