In the early morning of July 26, Alyssa Major and Steven Scharman were evacuated from their home on Mainhood Road in Utterson due to a large fire that destroyed most of their belongings.
Scharman suffered severe burns, and damage is estimated at $700,000.
The local community did not hesitate to help.
"I am so blown away with how much the community has helped out and been there for us," Alyssa Mayor said. "I am so thankful, knowing I don't have to worry about all these extra stresses right now. We can focus on Steven getting better at our next steps."
Katie LeMay, a family friend, helped organize a GoFundMe page, where only three days after the incident, it collected almost $8,000 out of the $10,000 goal.
"I think everyone is just going to pull for them. Many people have been contacting me asking for her email address because many don't like giving to GoFundMe," LeMay explained. "They would instead give directly to the person, which is fantastic."
Aid is not only financial. The community organized an event at the V.K. Greer Memorial Public School the day after the fire, to collect donations of all kinds.
"Within a day, this free barbecue was organized with the community to gather clothing, toiletries and kids items," family friend and event organizer Amanda Keating said. "The community will just keep giving and giving and giving, whether it is money, love or support.”
Major said she didn't expect this support from the community and looks forward to coming back home soon.
"I hope we can get a new house and build a routine. We have felt so much love ... we're not even there," she said.
Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.