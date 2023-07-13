On the summer solstice, Canada honoured National Indigenous Peoples Day, but it also presented the new $2 coin celebrating different Indigenous nations.
For the first time on a Canadian coin, three different Indigenous female artists collaborated to design the coin recognizing First Nations, Inuit and Métis arts and culture.
Each artist added their unique background, culture, perspectives, and experiences to create the coin.
About the three artists and their designs:
Megan Currie - First Nations
Currie is a Dene woman from the English River First Nation. She is the founder and creative director of X-ing Design — an Indigenous-owned graphic design studio. Her designs on the coin consist:
• The grandmother moon that represents the generations of teaching • Blossoming flower to honour the Indigenous children • Forget me not, to remember the Indigenous genocide • Circles and berries, the four stages of life • A butterfly, a balanced life.
Myrna Pokiak (Agnaviak) - Inuit
Pokiak is an Inuvialuk, a multidisciplinary artist, designer and curator from Tuktoyaktuk in the Inuvialuit region. She owns and founded Alappaa Inc., a company that supports research, photography, videography, industrial printing, and more. Her designs on the coin consist:
• Ulu, a knife used by most Inuit • The midnight sun symbolizes light for Inuit people • Ocean waves that symbolize the anticipation of hunting/travelling • Inukshuk, a symbol of Inuit people in their directions, connections, successful harvests, and ancestors • Delta braid, a design from the traditional Inuit clothing • Tusks, a design on Inuvialuit clothing
Jennine Krauchi - Métis
Krauchi is a Métis beadwork artist and clothing designer. Her designs on the coin consist of:
• Infinity flag, a Métis Nation national flag • Métis sash • Red river cartwheel, a contribution to their buffalo hunt and fur trading industry • Beaded five-petalled flower, representing the women learning embroidery • Spirit bead, representing humility
Both coloured and uncoloured versions of the coin began circulation on June 21 to correspond with National Indigenous Peoples Day.
https://www.mint.ca/en/shop/coins/2023/2023-dollar2-national-indigenous-peoples-day-colourized-special-wrap-roll.