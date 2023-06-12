Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools 2023-24 preliminary budget adopted by trustees totals nearly $200.6 million.
The board of trustees passed the annual budget bylaw at their May 24 meeting. Preliminary estimated enrolment for the upcoming school year is 14,952 full-time equivalent students and the school district is estimating an operating grant from the Ministry of Education and Child Care of $159,607,369. The province added $607 million to the operating grants pool that goes to school districts for next school year, totalling an estimated $6.622 billion. The basic per-student allocation for standard, alternate and continuing education schools will increase by 9.4 per cent. The province is also increasing funding for students with special needs, Indigenous education targeted funding and English and French language learners.
NLPS’s enrolment estimate for next year represents a “status-quo approach” to avoid a situation like 2022-23, when the school district overestimated enrolment. The approach will help determine if the enrolment discrepancy was an anomaly or “if Nanaimo’s demographic is changing per current costs of living and therefore growth is softening,” the school district’s budget review says.
Other highlights from the budget include an increase to education assistant (EA) hours. “The funding level for educational assistants will be at an all-time high,” the budget review says. As a result of learning improvement funding and an agreement between the school district and CUPE Local 606, the union that represents EAs, each of the 280 EA positions in the district will see a one hour top-up and 130 supervision aides’ hours will increase by 0.2 hours each. One additional 30-hour-per week EA position will also be added. The school district says that will mean a ration of 4.92 eligible students to every EA, the lowest the school district has had.
The budget also includes the highest number of teachers the district has had going back to 2017-18, at 897.
Trustees Chantal Morvay, Tom Rokeby and Mark Robinson opposed adopting the budget during bylaw readings citing desires to allocate more funds toward EAs and mental health supports.
“Although I would like to see more EAs and I think it would benefit our students, I’m cautious in the sense that I want to make sure to not overextend ourselves and assume that we’re going to have a large surplus,” Trustee and board chair Greg Keller said.