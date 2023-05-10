BROCKVILLE – The beginning of the budget process for the Upper Canada District School Board saw an update to the board on the main funding source, the Ministry of Education.
A report presented to trustees at its April 26 meeting laid out the bulk of provincial funding the English-Public board will receive for the 2023-24 school year.
Board officials project the UCDSB will receive $388.6 million in Grant for Student Needs funding, which is calculated on a per-student basis. This represents a 1.2 per cent increase from the 2022-23 amount. Additional funds will come from the province for special needs students, and for learning priorities with changes to the math and STEM curriculum recently announced by the Ministry of Education. .
The board will see changes to funding reductions for Indigenous Education by $2.6 million, and a phased-in transition for transportation funding.
Transitional funding related to COVID-19 Learning Recovery from the province also ends this year. Indigenous Education will have a one-time $1.3 million transition fund to offset the provincial cuts.
A change that has long-term implications to the budget is transportation funding, which will adopt a new funding model in 2027-28.
For the next four school years, the existing funding formula will remain in place with transitional top-ups. Officials say that the changes will have negative impact on the budget at that point. For now, the minor changes to revenue can be absorbed in the current budget process.
The board will receive over $27.1 million for capital funding in 2023-24 which includes $19.6M for condition improvements and over $7 million for renewal. Condition improvements deal with end-of-service life building components like windows, doors, roofs, and HVAC systems; renewal funding deals with maintenance and repair of buildings like painting, interior improvements, or parking lot repairs. This is an increase over the previous year.
Officials will table the draft 2023-24 school year budget at the May 24 meeting.