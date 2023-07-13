The Métis Local 1990 is asking city council to transfer the land of its current elders caring shelter to the group; the ask came during the Public and Protective Services Committee Meeting on June 20.
The city leases the land to the group, but the lease expired in February 2023 and the Métis Local 1990 owns the building on the land.
“The elder shelter has supported many Métis First Nation and non-status seniors to have a safe and caring place to live over the last 20 years,” said Shannon Dunfield, Métis Local 1990 president.
She said having the land owned by the Métis Local 1990 will allow it to have “more opportunities to advocate for sustainable and consistent funding” to continue its mission.
“Ownership of the land and building will also provide opportunities for the possibility of future expansion to ensure the safety and well-being of our Métis citizens who seek low-income housing,” she said.
Dunfield said after 20 years, the nation is looking at the second phase of the elder shelter. Owning the land and building will allow the opportunity to leverage for future considerations such as a new building.
In December, the Métis Nation of Alberta adopted the Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution, a document that will lead to self-governance.
She said if the transfer can happen before the Métis Local 1990 is changed to District 13 under the new Otipemisiwak Métis government it may be the best for shelter to ensure sustainable and continuous funding.
The committee voted to have the administration return with a report for further discussion.