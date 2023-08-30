Members of Drumheller Fire Department, along with EMS and RCMP, attended a call for a house fire in the 1100 block of 2 Avenue West in Newcastle around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, August 29. Fire crews worked quickly to knock out the fire with members grappling with the blaze with hoses while also tackling it from overhead with the ladder truck. At this time the cause of the fire has not been determined, and it is unknown whether there were any injuries.
Update:
Drumheller Fire Chief Derian Rosario shares the fire was accidental in nature and started outside the home before migrating into the roof structure. Occupants of the home were able to evacuate, and there were no injuries. Chief Rosario adds he is pleased with the quick response of fire crews who were able to knock back the fire efficiently and quickly. He reminds residents to keep any gas fired appliances, such as propane heaters and barbecues, a minimum of three feet away from the home or other structures, or to follow manufacturer recommendations. Other safety measures, such as keeping a fire extinguisher near the back door or in the kitchen and ensuring smoke alarms are operational should also be followed.