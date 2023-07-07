The Surete du Quebec’s (SQ) Organized Crime Murders and Disappearances Investigation Division (DEMDCO) executed four searches of Montreal residences Wednesday in relation to a 2021 murder outside Kanesatake’s Green Room cannabis dispensary.
More than 30 police officers were involved in the raids, which stem from an investigation that was launched after Arsène Mompoint – a well-known figure in Montreal organized crime, according to police – was gunned down in broad daylight on July 1, 2021.
The suspect, whose face was partially hidden by a bandana, is said to have fled the scene in a grey sports utility vehicle toward Oka on Route 344.
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is encouraged to call the SQ’s Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.
The investigation is ongoing.