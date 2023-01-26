The Big Axe Craft Beer Festival has proven to be an entertaining event, an essential draw for Nackawic, and a significant fundraiser for many local causes, but there’s room for improvement.
Peter Cole, owner of Big Axe Brewery and key organizer of the annual beer festival on the Nackawic waterfront, delivered an update on the event to Nackawic council Monday, Jan. 23.
He reviewed the 2022 festival and offered potential improvements in the future
Cole said last summer’s events demonstrated some problems with the food trucks’ alignment and a shortage of garbage cans but otherwise proved successful.
“It all worked out great,” he said, telling council that organizers will study ways to address the problems.
Cole said the 2023 fundraising event raised more than $7,000 for the United Way, of which most is reinvested back in the community. He added the festival also donated $3,000 to $4,000 directly to local causes, including school sports teams, a scholarship fund, Festival on the Bend and local Ukrainian refugees in the region.
Cole said he would like to work with Nackawic council and staff to enlarge the festival grounds to allow an increase in ticket sales to 2,000 or more.
He also noted the opportunity for other groups to take advantage of the event by using the massive tent, which usually remains in place for up to five days surrounding the one-day festival.
“I hope someone else can utilize it each night,” Cole told council.
Coun. Katie Nozzolillo agreed council, town staff, and local organizations should search for ways to spread the benefits.
Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane called the tent idle for several days a “lost opportunity.”
He added that increased capacity at the craft beer festival would help overcome the rising costs.
Cole said organizers are “open to ideas,” noting he would like to see the tent, which costs approximately $7,000, utilized as much as possible.
The business owner said the annual event attracts people from across and beyond the province.
“People come from far away,” Cole said. “They’re buying tickets now.”
He added that the upgrades to the town’s waterfront, including the marina, significantly benefit the festival and the community’s overall tourist appeal.
“There were boats anchored all around,” he said.
Cole said he received positive feedback from festival attendees, noting most loved the bands, venue and services provided.
He also expressed his desire to attract and keep visitors beyond the festival day.
Cole said his business is studying ways to provide off-grid camping arrangements for recreational-vehicle travellers and campers. He said he had already reached out to N.B. Power to see if it would allow the use of the utility-owned land between his business and the St. John River for camping.
“We need more accommodations,” he told council.
Cole talked briefly about the potential of providing “bunkie” cabins, which he described as 10’ x 12’ structures offering basic shelter.
He explained an Ontario company sells kits, adding a Saint John businessman expressed interest in doing something similar in New Brunswick.
Several council members suggested Cole contact the Nackawic High School woodworking class to see if they would consider building one as a class project.
Coun. Robert Simpson thanked Cole for all Big Axe Brewery does for the town and offered council’s support.
“It has to be done right,” he said.
Council approved Saturday, July 15, as the day of the 2023 Big Axe Craft Beer Festival.